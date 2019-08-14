Report: Athletics to sign Matt Harvey

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Athletics and pitcher Matt Harvey have agreed on a minor league contract, Roster Roundup reports on Twitter. Jon Heyman confirms the signing.

Harvey, 30, was released by the Angels last month after putting up an ugly 7.09 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 29 walks in 59 2/3 innings of work spread out over 12 starts. The Halos inked Harvey to a one-year, $11 million contract hoping he could turn things around, but it never happened.

The A’s will only be on the hook for paying Harvey the prorated major league minimum, making it a low-risk venture. Harvey will provide depth for the starting rotation and could even be used out of the bullpen.

Follow @Baer_Bill