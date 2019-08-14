Phillies call up Logan Morrison

Jeff Passan of ESPN is reporting that the Phillies are calling up Logan Morrison. Which is weird because, in my mind, he’s been out of baseball for like two years.

But that’s not so! He’s been in Triple-A all year, for both the Yankees and the Phillies, and he’s been raking. Raking to the tune of a 1.009 OPS with 18 home runs and 49 RBI in 61 games.

Morrison will likely be a bench guy given that he can’t really play anyplace other than first base and Rhys Hoskins plays first base, but the Phillies could use any help on offense they can get.

Follow @craigcalcaterra