Phillies call up Logan Morrison

Jeff Passan of ESPN is reporting that the Phillies are calling up Logan Morrison. Which is weird because, in my mind, he’s been out of baseball for like two years.
But that’s not so! He’s been in Triple-A all year, for both the Yankees and the Phillies, and he’s been raking. Raking to the tune of a 1.009 OPS with 18 home runs and 49 RBI in 61 games.
Morrison will likely be a bench guy given that he can’t really play anyplace other than first base and Rhys Hoskins plays first base, but the Phillies could use any help on offense they can get.
Yasiel Puig‘s journey to America was a harrowing one.
He made four attempts to defect from Cuba — being imprisoned when caught — before being successfully transported out of the country by an human trafficking ring with ties to the Los Zetas drug cartel. He was held captive in a motel room while faced with death threats and extortion attempts before finally finding sanctuary and signing with the Dodgers.
And now, after seven years in the U.S., he’s an American citizen:
Puig is the fourth member of the Indians to become an American citizen this year, joining teammates Carlos Santana, Oliver Perez and Hanley Ramirez, who was released in April.
Congrats, Yasiel.