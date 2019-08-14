Mets’ Jeff McNeil suffers hamstring injury

Bad news for the Mets. All-Star second baseman Jeff McNeil suffered a hamstring injury in last night’s loss to the Braves. It happened while he was trying to beat out a grounder in the ninth inning.

McNeil said he felt “a little snag,” as opposed to a pop, in his left hamstring as he ran down the line. He slammed his helmet down in disgust as it happened and left the field accompanied by a trainer.

In what is, possibly, a good sign, he’s staying in Atlanta for his MRI as opposed to flying back to New York, which is common practice for the Mets. Maybe it means they think there’s a chance he can avoid the injured list? We’ll know later today.

McNeil has been a big part of the Mets’ surprising second half surge. And, of course, he’s been excellent all season, hitting .332/.400/.529 with 15 homers in 105 games this season.

UPDATE:

#Mets officials believe it’s likely Jeff McNeil will need to be placed on the injured list due to injured left hamstring, but they’re waiting for MRI confirmation this afternoon, source says. Ruben Tejada is the likely callup, per @JonHeyman. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 14, 2019

