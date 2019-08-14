Mets’ Jeff McNeil suffers hamstring injury

Bad news for the Mets. All-Star second baseman Jeff McNeil suffered a hamstring injury in last night’s loss to the Braves. It happened while he was trying to beat out a grounder in the ninth inning.
McNeil said he felt “a little snag,” as opposed to a pop, in his left hamstring as he ran down the line. He slammed his helmet down in disgust as it happened and left the field accompanied by a trainer.
In what is, possibly, a good sign, he’s staying in Atlanta for his MRI as opposed to flying back to New York, which is common practice for the Mets. Maybe it means they think there’s a chance he can avoid the injured list? We’ll know later today.
McNeil has been a big part of the Mets’ surprising second half surge. And, of course, he’s been excellent all season, hitting .332/.400/.529 with 15 homers in 105 games this season.
UPDATE: