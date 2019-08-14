Man dies during taco eating contest at Fresno Grizzlies game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Fresno Bee reports that a man died during a between-innings taco-eating contest at a Fresno Grizzlies-Memphis Redbirds game in Fresno, California last night.

The man, 41-year-old Dana Hutchings was participating in the taco-eating contest when he began choking. Paramedics performed the Heimlich maneuver and performed CPR, but Hutchings was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital. It is suspected that he asphyxiated.

The Grizzlies released a statement, seen at Deadspin:

“We are devastated to learn that the fan that received medical attention following an event at Tuesday evening’s game has passed away. The Fresno Grizzlies extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family of Mr. Hutchings. The safety and security of our fans is our highest priority. We will work closely with local authorities and provide any helpful information that is requested.”

