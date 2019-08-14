Getty Images

Man dies during taco eating contest at Fresno Grizzlies game

By Craig CalcaterraAug 14, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
The Fresno Bee reports that a man died during a between-innings taco-eating contest at a Fresno Grizzlies-Memphis Redbirds game in Fresno, California last night.

The man, 41-year-old Dana Hutchings was participating in the taco-eating contest when he began choking. Paramedics performed the Heimlich maneuver and performed CPR, but Hutchings was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital. It is suspected that he asphyxiated.

The Grizzlies released a statement, seen at Deadspin:

“We are devastated to learn that the fan that received medical attention following an event at Tuesday evening’s game has passed away. The Fresno Grizzlies extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family of Mr. Hutchings. The safety and security of our fans is our highest priority. We will work closely with local authorities and provide any helpful information that is requested.”

Robbie Ray exits start with apparent injury

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
By Bill BaerAug 14, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT


Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray exited Wednesday afternoon’s start against the Rockies during his warm-up pitches before the bottom of the third inning. It is unclear at the moment exactly what went wrong.

Matt Andriese entered the game in relief of Ray. Ray yielded a run on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts in his two innings of work.

Ray, 27, entered Wednesday’s start with a 3.99 ERA, 185 strikeouts, and 61 walks across 140 innings of work this season. The 61-59 D-Backs are very much in the thick of the NL Wild Card race, so a potential absence of Ray could be quite impactful. The club should have an update on Ray’s status later today.

Update (4:40 PM EST): Ray left due to lower back spasms, the club announced.