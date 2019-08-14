Jake Arrieta doesn’t expect to pitch again this season

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to bone spurs in his right elbow. It’s an issue he has been dealing with for most of the season and was diagnosed with last month. Arrieta will undergo an arthrogram on Thursday, per Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic, which will help the Phillies determine the next step which could involve surgery. For what it’s worth, Arrieta said he doesn’t expect to pitch again this season, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Arrieta, 33, posted an ugly 4.64 ERA with 110 strikeouts and 51 walks in 135 2/3 innings of work this season for the Phillies. He was inconsistent for much of the first half of the season, then couldn’t pitch deep into games once he was diagnosed with the elbow issue. In seven starts between the beginning of July and his most recent start on Sunday, Arrieta pitched into the sixth inning just once.

Zach Eflin is moving back into the rotation to start in Arrieta’s place on Saturday.

Arrieta has the contractual right to opt out of his contract after the season, but he doesn’t plan to do that, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Scott Lauber. “I still want to be here,” Arrieta said.

Follow @Baer_Bill