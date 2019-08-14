Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Jake Arrieta doesn’t expect to pitch again this season

By Bill BaerAug 14, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Phillies starter Jake Arrieta has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to bone spurs in his right elbow. It’s an issue he has been dealing with for most of the season and was diagnosed with last month. Arrieta will undergo an arthrogram on Thursday, per Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic, which will help the Phillies determine the next step which could involve surgery. For what it’s worth, Arrieta said he doesn’t expect to pitch again this season, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Arrieta, 33, posted an ugly 4.64 ERA with 110 strikeouts and 51 walks in 135 2/3 innings of work this season for the Phillies. He was inconsistent for much of the first half of the season, then couldn’t pitch deep into games once he was diagnosed with the elbow issue. In seven starts between the beginning of July and his most recent start on Sunday, Arrieta pitched into the sixth inning just once.

Zach Eflin is moving back into the rotation to start in Arrieta’s place on Saturday.

Arrieta has the contractual right to opt out of his contract after the season, but he doesn’t plan to do that, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Scott Lauber. “I still want to be here,” Arrieta said.

Robbie Ray exits start with apparent injury

By Bill BaerAug 14, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT
Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray exited Wednesday afternoon’s start against the Rockies during his warm-up pitches before the bottom of the third inning. It is unclear at the moment exactly what went wrong.

Matt Andriese entered the game in relief of Ray. Ray yielded a run on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts in his two innings of work.

Ray, 27, entered Wednesday’s start with a 3.99 ERA, 185 strikeouts, and 61 walks across 140 innings of work this season. The 61-59 D-Backs are very much in the thick of the NL Wild Card race, so a potential absence of Ray could be quite impactful. The club should have an update on Ray’s status later today.

Update (4:40 PM EST): Ray left due to lower back spasms, the club announced.