Aristides Aquino sets record with ninth home home run in 13th game

By Bill BaerAug 14, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT
Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino has done nothing but swat home runs since being called up to the majors at the beginning of the month. The 25-year-old drilled his ninth home run in his 13th game of the season on Wednesday during a blowout loss to the Nationals. It was a solo blast to right field off of Javy Guerra that, unfortunately for him, came with his team trailing 17-4 in the seventh inning.

According to Elias Sports, Aquino is the first player since 1900 to hit nine home runs in his first 13 games. Rockies shortstop Trevor Story previously held the record with eight home runs in his first 13 games in 2016.

The Reds went on to lose 17-7. Aquino finished the day 2-for-5 with the homer and a single. Through 47 plate appearances, he’s hitting .386/.426/1.023 with the eight homers, 17 RBI, and 13 runs scored.

Robbie Ray exits start with apparent injury

By Bill BaerAug 14, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT
Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray exited Wednesday afternoon’s start against the Rockies during his warm-up pitches before the bottom of the third inning. It is unclear at the moment exactly what went wrong.

Matt Andriese entered the game in relief of Ray. Ray yielded a run on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts in his two innings of work.

Ray, 27, entered Wednesday’s start with a 3.99 ERA, 185 strikeouts, and 61 walks across 140 innings of work this season. The 61-59 D-Backs are very much in the thick of the NL Wild Card race, so a potential absence of Ray could be quite impactful. The club should have an update on Ray’s status later today.

Update (4:40 PM EST): Ray left due to lower back spasms, the club announced.