Aristides Aquino sets record with ninth home home run in 13th game

Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino has done nothing but swat home runs since being called up to the majors at the beginning of the month. The 25-year-old drilled his ninth home run in his 13th game of the season on Wednesday during a blowout loss to the Nationals. It was a solo blast to right field off of Javy Guerra that, unfortunately for him, came with his team trailing 17-4 in the seventh inning.

According to Elias Sports, Aquino is the first player since 1900 to hit nine home runs in his first 13 games. Rockies shortstop Trevor Story previously held the record with eight home runs in his first 13 games in 2016.

The Reds went on to lose 17-7. Aquino finished the day 2-for-5 with the homer and a single. Through 47 plate appearances, he’s hitting .386/.426/1.023 with the eight homers, 17 RBI, and 13 runs scored.

