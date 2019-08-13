With some help, Kyle Seager belts three homers against Tigers

Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager didn’t need any help hitting two homers on Tuesday night in Detroit. His first home run, off of lefty Matthew Boyd, cleared the fence in right field to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning. He stepped back to the plate in the sixth against Boyd, this time with two men on base, crushing a no-doubt three-run home run down the right field line.

Seager got some assistance for his third homer of the night. Facing José Cisnero with a runner on first base and two outs, Seager drilled a 96 MPH fastball out to left center field. Left fielder Brandon Dixon and center fielder Niko Goodrum converged. Goodrum got to the ball first, but it glanced off of his glove and over the fence, giving Seager another home run to boost the Mariners’ lead to 11-6. José Canseco watched somewhere, smiling.

There have been 19 three-homer games this season. That’s tied with the 2016 season for the second-most three-homer games in a single season league-wide. 2001 has the most with 22 such games.

This is the first three-homer game of Seager’s nine-year career. He had eight two-homer games previously. After Tuesday’s effort, he’s hitting .237/.311/.466 with 14 homers, 34 RBI, and 33 runs scored in 264 plate appearances this season.

