Trump says Curt Schilling is considering a run for U.S. Senate in Arizona

By Craig CalcaterraAug 13, 2019, 9:47 AM EDT
A few years ago Curt Schilling said he was considering running for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts against Elizabeth Warren. He didn’t do that, probably because most people believe that he wouldn’t have had a snowflake’s chance in Hell of winning. Early polls certainly bore that out. I realize that some Republicans sometimes do better in Massachusetts than you might imagine, but Curt Schilling isn’t some Republicans. He’s Curt Schilling, for all of the good and bad that entails (note: good limited to the baseball stuff due to intercession of more recent events).

But Massachusetts is just one state! Schilling was a star pitcher in several states, with Arizona seeing his best performance by far. So maybe that’s what’s behind this tweet from our President this fine morning:

He was certainly a great pitcher, I’ll definitely give him that. Maybe that’ll go farther for him in Arizona than it seemed it would in Massachusetts.

Of course, he’s also a guy who lost his job after sharing bigoted memes on Facebook and later doubled and tripled down on it. He has compared Muslims to Nazis, which is weird for Schilling because he has an odd appreciation of Nazi stuff and I don’t think he meant that whole deal as a compliment.  Schilling has also tweeted his support of violence against journalists and hosted a white supremacist wacko on his podcast that even the farthest right media outlets have shunned, praising him on the air. Which is to say Curt Schilling is . . . a bit more complicated a political case than most ex-athletes who seek office.

Schilling got 60.9% of the vote in the latest Hall of Fame election. That’s pretty good, but not good enough given the rules of the BBWAA election. Where do you put the over/under on him for purposes of a political election?

 

Thieves steal $500,000 worth of valuables from A-Rod’s rental car

By Craig CalcaterraAug 13, 2019, 7:42 AM EDT
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that thieves smashed into Alex Rodriguez’s rented SUV Sunday night and made off with an estimated half-million dollars worth of jewelry and electronics. One. Half. Million.

San Francisco police said that the theft occurred a short walk from Oracle Park between 9 and 11 p.m., not long after A-Rod called the Phillies-Giants game. Among the items stolen were bags, a camera, camera equipment, a laptop, jewelry and miscellaneous electronics. The report said the SUV was rented by ESPN for “the broadcast crew” so it’s unclear if everything inside was A-Rod’s or if any of belonged to his colleagues, though only A-Rod was named in the report. Based on the photo in the Chronicle it is clearly not an ESPN production/equipment van, so we’re talking all personal items here, not pro-grade electronics.

Anyone who has spent a lot of time walking around Oracle Park and the surrounding area knows that, generally, it feels like a pretty safe area. New condos and upscale bars and restaurants and all of the hallmarks of a gentrified area of a wealthy town. As the Chronicle reports, however, there has been an epidemic of vehicle break-ins in San Francisco of late, with nearly 70 occurring in the city each day in the month of July.

Even if such an epidemic is not occurring, however — even if one is parked on Main Street in Mayberry, North Carolina with Sheriff Taylor standing right there on the corner — what in the hell is anyone doing leaving half a million dollars worth of crap sitting in their car?