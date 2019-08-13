Getty Images

Trump says Curt Schilling considering run for U.S. Senate in Arizona

By Craig CalcaterraAug 13, 2019, 9:47 AM EDT
A few years ago Curt Schilling said he was considering running for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts against Elizabeth Warren. He didn’t do that, probably because most people believe that he wouldn’t have had a snowflake’s chance in Hell of winning. Early polls certainly bore that out. I realize that some Republicans sometimes do better in Massachusetts than you might imagine, but Curt Schilling isn’t some Republicans. He’s Curt Schilling, for all of the good and bad that entails (note: good limited to the baseball stuff due to intercession of more recent events).

But Massachusetts is just one state! Schilling was a star pitcher in several states, with Arizona seeing his best performance by far. So maybe that’s what’s behind this tweet from our President this fine morning:

He was certainly a great pitcher, I’ll definitely give him that. Maybe that’ll go farther for him in Arizona than it seemed it would in Massachusetts.

Of course, he’s also a guy who lost his job after sharing bigoted memes on Facebook and later doubled and tripled down on it. He has compared Muslims to Nazis, which is weird for Schilling because he has an odd appreciation of Nazi stuff and I don’t think he meant that whole deal as a compliment.  Schilling has also tweeted his support of violence against journalists and hosted a white supremacist wacko on his podcast that even the farthest right media outlets have shunned, praising him on the air. Which is to say Curt Schilling is . . . a bit more complicated a political case than most ex-athletes who seek office.

Schilling got 60.9% of the vote in the latest Hall of Fame election. That’s pretty good, but not good enough given the rules of the BBWAA election. Where do you put the over/under on him for purposes of a political election?

 

Phillies hire Charlie Manuel as hitting coach

By Craig CalcaterraAug 13, 2019, 11:42 AM EDT
Here’s one from out of left field: multiple people covering the Phillies are reporting that the Phillies have installed Charlie Manuel as their hitting coach. John Mallee has been fired.

Manuel, of course, was the Phillies manager for nine seasons, leading them to a World Series title in 2008 and a pennant in 2009. He made his bones in the bigs, however, as a hitting coach, serving in that role for the Cleveland Indians from 1988 to 1989 and again from 1994 to 1999. Manuel’s instruction — and, obviously, some talented hitters — helped the Indians lead the American League in runs three times and set a franchise record in 1999 with 1,009 runs. After that season Manuel took over as the Indians’ manager before moving on to Philly.

Under Mallee, described as an analytically-based hitting coach, the club has disappointed offensively, posting a .738 OPS this season, which ranks 12th in the National League and 22nd in the majors. But really, their offense has been bad by every measure. Through Sunday they ranked in the bottom half of the National League in almost every hitting category: ninth in runs; 10th in hits; 11th in home runs; 10th in on-base percentage; 12th in slugging; 12th in weighted on-base average; and 10th in weighted runs created plus (91).

Manuel, who is 75 years-old, is not analytically based, so the Phillies are definitely going for a change here. It’s also worth noting that his new boss — Gabe Kapler — has been nowhere near as successful as a Phillies manager as Manuel was. Which makes me wonder if the front office isn’t sending a message in addition to making a coaching change.