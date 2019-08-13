Trump says Curt Schilling considering run for U.S. Senate in Arizona

A few years ago Curt Schilling said he was considering running for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts against Elizabeth Warren. He didn’t do that, probably because most people believe that he wouldn’t have had a snowflake’s chance in Hell of winning. Early polls certainly bore that out. I realize that some Republicans sometimes do better in Massachusetts than you might imagine, but Curt Schilling isn’t some Republicans. He’s Curt Schilling, for all of the good and bad that entails (note: good limited to the baseball stuff due to intercession of more recent events).
But Massachusetts is just one state! Schilling was a star pitcher in several states, with Arizona seeing his best performance by far. So maybe that’s what’s behind this tweet from our President this fine morning:
He was certainly a great pitcher, I’ll definitely give him that. Maybe that’ll go farther for him in Arizona than it seemed it would in Massachusetts.
Of course, he’s also a guy who lost his job after sharing bigoted memes on Facebook and later doubled and tripled down on it. He has compared Muslims to Nazis, which is weird for Schilling because he has an odd appreciation of Nazi stuff and I don’t think he meant that whole deal as a compliment. Schilling has also tweeted his support of violence against journalists and hosted a white supremacist wacko on his podcast that even the farthest right media outlets have shunned, praising him on the air. Which is to say Curt Schilling is . . . a bit more complicated a political case than most ex-athletes who seek office.
Schilling got 60.9% of the vote in the latest Hall of Fame election. That’s pretty good, but not good enough given the rules of the BBWAA election. Where do you put the over/under on him for purposes of a political election?