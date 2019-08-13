Rockies designate Chris Iannetta for assignment

Among a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, the Rockies announced that catcher Chris Iannetta has been designated for assignment. Catcher Dom Nuñez has been called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to take Iannetta’s spot on the roster.
Iannetta, 36, hit a disappointing .222/.311/.417 with six home runs and 21 RBI in 164 plate appearances this season. He ended up serving as the understudy to Tony Wolters behind the plate.
Nuñez, 24, has had a terrific year in the minors, batting .244/.362/.559 with 17 home runs and 42 RBI in 257 trips to the plate. The Rockies have gotten a total of seven home runs out of their catchers this season, tied for the second-lowest total in baseball. The hope is that Nuñez can bring that total up to a more respectable number.
Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi returned from the injured list last month, ticketed for the bullpen. The thought was, given the club’s late-inning woes, Eovaldi might be used as a closer. Despite nine relief appearances since then, he hasn’t appeared in any save situations while allowing eight runs on 16 hits and four walks with 15 strikeouts across 10 2/3 innings.
Eovaldi, now, will start — perhaps “open” is more accurate — on Wednesday against the Indians, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. Eovaldi will be limited to around 55 pitches, but the start paves the way for him to rebuild his durability for a return to the starting rotation.
Eovaldi underwent surgery in late April to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $68 million contract with the Red Sox.
The Red Sox have an opening in the rotation after moving the recently-acquired Andrew Cashner to the bullpen.