Rockies designate Chris Iannetta for assignment

Among a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, the Rockies announced that catcher Chris Iannetta has been designated for assignment. Catcher Dom Nuñez has been called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to take Iannetta’s spot on the roster.

Iannetta, 36, hit a disappointing .222/.311/.417 with six home runs and 21 RBI in 164 plate appearances this season. He ended up serving as the understudy to Tony Wolters behind the plate.

Nuñez, 24, has had a terrific year in the minors, batting .244/.362/.559 with 17 home runs and 42 RBI in 257 trips to the plate. The Rockies have gotten a total of seven home runs out of their catchers this season, tied for the second-lowest total in baseball. The hope is that Nuñez can bring that total up to a more respectable number.

Follow @Baer_Bill