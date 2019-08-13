Nathan Eovaldi starting Wednesday, could move to rotation full-time

Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi returned from the injured list last month, ticketed for the bullpen. The thought was, given the club’s late-inning woes, Eovaldi might be used as a closer. Despite nine relief appearances since then, he hasn’t appeared in any save situations while allowing eight runs on 16 hits and four walks with 15 strikeouts across 10 2/3 innings.

Eovaldi, now, will start — perhaps “open” is more accurate — on Wednesday against the Indians, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. Eovaldi will be limited to around 55 pitches, but the start paves the way for him to rebuild his durability for a return to the starting rotation.

Eovaldi underwent surgery in late April to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $68 million contract with the Red Sox.

The Red Sox have an opening in the rotation after moving the recently-acquired Andrew Cashner to the bullpen.

