Jeff McNeil exits game with apparent hamstring injury

Bad news for the resurgent Mets: utilityman Jeff McNeil was forced to leave Tuesday night’s game against the Braves in the ninth inning after suffering an apparent left hamstring injury. Per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, McNeil was attempting to beat out an infield ground ball leading off the inning.

McNeil finished the night 1-for-5 and is now batting .332/.400/.529 with 31 doubles, 15 home runs, 54 RBI, and 67 runs scored in 442 plate appearances. He and Pete Alonso have been the most valuable Mets, so it would be a tremendous loss for the team if he needed to miss time on the injured list.

The Mets dropped Tuesday’s contest to the Braves 5-3. It’s their second loss in a row after winning eight straight.

