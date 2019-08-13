Gerrit Cole a late scratch from Tuesday’s start vs. White Sox

Astros starter Gerrit Cole was a late scratch from his scheduled start in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the White Sox. According to AT&T SportsNet reporter/host Julia Morales, Cole warmed up for a few minutes before going back to the clubhouse. Chris Devenski began warming up in the bullpen and started the game in Cole’s place.

Cole, 28, is in the midst of another great season. He’s 14-5 with a 2.87 ERA and a 226/39 K/BB ratio in 156 2/3 innings. No one in the league has more strikeouts than Cole. Teammate Justin Verlander is second at 217.

Obviously, losing Cole for any amount of time would be a big loss for the Astros. Thankfully, they were able to add an ace to the rotation at the trade deadline, acquiring Zack Greinke from the Diamondbacks.

The Astros should provide the reason behind Cole’s absence later tonight. (Update, 9:25 PM EST: It was right hamstring discomfort, per MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart.)

Follow @Baer_Bill