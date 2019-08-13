Getty Images

Former Oriole, Angel Doug Decinces gets off easy in insider trading case

By Craig CalcaterraAug 13, 2019, 11:07 AM EDT
Several years ago former Orioles and Angels third baseman Doug DeCinces was charged with insider trading arising out of a tip he received regarding the buyout of a medical devices company by Abbott Labs. It took years for the case to go to trial, but in May of 2017 he was convicted on 13 counts. Many of the counts carried a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Each. It seemed the retired ballplayer was looking at some heavy prison time.

Nope. After his conviction he entered into a cooperation agreement with prosecutors to go after a co-conspirator. That case is all over now — the co-conspirator was tried twice, the jury deadlocked both times and prosecutors dropped the case — so yesterday it was time for DeCinces to be sentenced. He was given one day in prison, but credit for time served, and ended up with eight months of home detention and a fine. DeCinces, who lives in lovely Newport Beach, California, will likely have a pretty nice cell.

A lot of white collar crime cases play out like that, so it’s not really remarkable. What tickles me about this case is that part of what swayed the judge to not give DeCinces serious time was a character witness in DeCinces’ favor. Get this character witness:

The federal judge admitted that, as a baseball fan himself, he spent a lot of time determining a fair sentence to the Angels star. But a letter of support for DeCinces, drafted by former Major League Baseball commissioner Peter Ueberroth, helped with his decision making.

“He doesn’t carry arrogance as other (professional athletes) do,” Guilford read from the Ueberroth’s letter.

This is the same Peter Ueberroth, as we wrote about yesterday, who orchestrated a collusion scheme that screwed workers out of like $300 million. And one of the players screwed in collusion was . . . Doug DeCinces!

From his Society for American Baseball Research bio:

Collusion stirred the air in Major League Baseball during the mid-1980s. During this time a suspicious number of free agents failed to receive competing offers to leave their clubs. Doug DeCinces was one of them. After the 1986 season, he was due to test free agency for the first time. Instead he had no choice but to return to the Angels for $850,000 guaranteed for 1987 and $850,000 nonguaranteed for 1988. “It was strictly a take-it-or-leave-it offer,” DeCinces said. “The Angels would not even talk to me about it.

I guess they don’t make character witnesses like they used to.

DeCinces played 15 years in the bigs, famously taking over as Brooks Robinson’s replacement at third base. He broke into the majors in 1973 and started at the hot corner from 1976 through 1981. In 1982 he was traded to the California Angels. He played four games for the St. Louis Cardinals before hanging it up at the end of the 1987 season. It’s unclear whether he was Over the course of his career he won a Sliver Slugger award and made the All-Star team in 1983. He finished his career with a line of .259/.329/.445 with 237 homers and 879 RBI.

He now has plenty of time stuck in the house to play baseball video games. Maybe he can create himself as a playable character and see if he can’t top his real world stats.

Phillies hire Charlie Manuel as their new hitting coach

By Craig CalcaterraAug 13, 2019, 11:42 AM EDT
Here’s one from out of left field: multiple people covering the Phillies are reporting that the Phillies have installed Charlie Manuel as their hitting coach. John Mallee has been fired.

Manuel, of course, was the Phillies manager for nine seasons, leading them to a World Series title in 2008 and a pennant in 2009. He made his bones in the bigs, however, as a hitting coach, serving in that role for the Cleveland Indians from 1988 to 1989 and again from 1994 to 1999. Manuel’s instruction — and, obviously, some talented hitters — helped the Indians lead the American League in runs three times and set a franchise record in 1999 with 1,009 runs. After that season Manuel took over as the Indians’ manager before moving on to Philly.

Under Mallee, described as an analytically-based hitting coach, the club has disappointed offensively, posting a .738 OPS this season, which ranks 12th in the National League and 22nd in the majors. But really, their offense has been bad by every measure. Through Sunday they ranked in the bottom half of the National League in almost every hitting category: ninth in runs; 10th in hits; 11th in home runs; 10th in on-base percentage; 12th in slugging; 12th in weighted on-base average; and 10th in weighted runs created plus (91).

Manuel, who is 75 years-old, is not analytically based, so the Phillies are definitely going for a change here. It’s also worth noting that his new boss — Gabe Kapler — has been nowhere near as successful as a Phillies manager as Manuel was. Which makes me wonder if the front office isn’t sending a message in addition to making a coaching change.