Chris Sale becomes fastest to 2,000 strikeouts

By Bill BaerAug 13, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT
With a strikeout of Oscar Mercado to end the bottom of the third inning Tuesday night in Cleveland, Red Sox starter Chris Sale reached five punch-outs for the night. More importantly, he reached 2,000 in his career. Per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, Sale is the fastest to reach 2,000 career strikeouts, doing so in 1,626 innings. The previous record-holder, Pedro Martínez, got there in 1,711 1/3 innings. Others near the top of the list are Randy Johnson (1,733 1/3), Max Scherzer (1,784), Clayton Kershaw (1,837 2/3), and Nolan Ryan (1,865 2/3).

Sale, 30, entered Tuesday night’s start with an uncharacteristically high 4.41 ERA despite a 206/35 K/BB ratio in 140 2/3 innings of work on the season. The lefty signed a five-year, $145 million contract extension in March to keep him in Boston through at least 2024.

Rockies designate Chris Iannetta for assignment

By Bill BaerAug 13, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
Among a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, the Rockies announced that catcher Chris Iannetta has been designated for assignment. Catcher Dom Nuñez has been called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to take Iannetta’s spot on the roster.

Iannetta, 36, hit a disappointing .222/.311/.417 with six home runs and 21 RBI in 164 plate appearances this season. He ended up serving as the understudy to Tony Wolters behind the plate.

Nuñez, 24, has had a terrific year in the minors, batting .244/.362/.559 with 17 home runs and 42 RBI in 257 trips to the plate. The Rockies have gotten a total of seven home runs out of their catchers this season, tied for the second-lowest total in baseball. The hope is that Nuñez can bring that total up to a more respectable number.