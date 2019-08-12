Reds claim Freddy Galvis from the Blue Jays

The Cincinnati Reds have claimed infielder Freddy Galvis off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.
An interesting move by the Jays to put Galvis on waivers as he was having arguably his best season, posting a career-high .743 OPS with 18 home runs through 115 games and playing his usual strong defense. Still, not a shocking move as Bo Bichette is firmly establishing himself as the Blue Jays’ shortstop and Cavan Biggio seems locked in at second base. DH’ing Galvis robs you of his glove.
As for the Reds, Galvis should see a fair amount of playing time up the middle, even if it’s on a bit of a rotating basis with José Iglesias and José Peraza.
This is the kind of deal a lot of teams would’ve made in August with a waiver trade. No trades can be made, but if the Jays had been doing one of those deals you figure it would’ve been done, in large part, to not have to pay Galvis for the rest of the season to ride pine, with little coming back in return. Now they lose the outstanding salary, however minor it is, and forego some low-level minor leaguer.
Major League Baseball released the 2020 schedule today. The campaign will open on Thursday, March 26, the earliest start to a season, not counting international games. It’ll also be the first season — barring rainouts or snowouts — in which all 30 teams open their year on the same day since 1968. They tried to do it last year but weather knocked out a couple of games.
In addition to interleague contests played between designated rivals such as the Cubs and White Sox and Yankees and Mets, interleague Play throughout will feature the AL East vs. NL Central, AL Central vs. NL West and AL West vs. NL East. Other schedule highlights:
- The first game at Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers, will take place on Tuesday, March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels;
- The Miami Marlins will host the New York Mets in the Puerto Rico Series, a three-game set at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico from April 28-30;
- On June 13-14 the Cardinals and Cubs will play at London Stadium in the United Kingdom for the second London Series;
- The All-Star Game is on Tuesday, July 14 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Happy birthday to me. And to Tim Hudson;
- The recently announced “MLB at Field of Dreams” game in Heaven, er, I mean Iowa, is on Thursday, August 13 between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees;
- The fourth Little League Classic will be played on Sunday, August 23, between the Baltimore Orioles and the Red Sox at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, home of the Little League World Series;
- The final day of the 2020 regular season on Sunday, September 27, featuring 12 divisional games.
Here’s the link to all the games. Begin your 2020 planning now.