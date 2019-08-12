Reds claim Freddy Galvis from Blue Jays

The Cincinnati Reds have claimed infielder Freddy Galvis off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.
An interesting move by the Jays to put Galvis on waivers as he was having arguably his best season, posting a career-high .743 OPS with 18 home runs through 115 games and playing his usual strong defense. Still, not a shocking move as Bo Bichette is firmly establishing himself as the Blue Jays’ shortstop and Cavan Biggio seems locked in at second base. DH’ing Galvis robs you of his glove.
As for the Reds, Galvis should see a fair amount of playing time up the middle, even if it’s on a bit of a rotating basis with José Iglesias and José Peraza.
This is the kind of deal a lot of teams would’ve made in August with a waiver trade. No trades can be made, but if the Jays had been doing one of those deals you figure it would’ve been done, in large part, to not have to pay Galvis for the rest of the season to ride pine, with little coming back in return. Now they lose the outstanding salary, however minor it is, and forego some low-level minor leaguer.
Here’s one from out of left field: multiple people covering the Phillies are reporting that the Phillies have installed Charlie Manuel as their hitting coach. John Mallee has been fired.
Manuel, of course, was the Phillies manager for nine seasons, leading them to a World Series title in 2008 and a pennant in 2009. He made his bones in the bigs, however, as a hitting coach, serving in that role for the Cleveland Indians from 1988 to 1989 and again from 1994 to 1999. Manuel’s instruction — and, obviously, some talented hitters — helped the Indians lead the American League in runs three times and set a franchise record in 1999 with 1,009 runs. After that season Manuel took over as the Indians’ manager before moving on to Philly.
Under Mallee, described as an analytically-based hitting coach, the club has disappointed offensively, posting a .738 OPS this season, which ranks 12th in the National League and 22nd in the majors. But really, their offense has been bad by every measure. Through Sunday they ranked in the bottom half of the National League in almost every hitting category: ninth in runs; 10th in hits; 11th in home runs; 10th in on-base percentage; 12th in slugging; 12th in weighted on-base average; and 10th in weighted runs created plus (91).
Manuel, who is 75 years-old, is not analytically based, so the Phillies are definitely going for a change here. It’s also worth noting that his new boss — Gabe Kapler — has been nowhere near as successful as a Phillies manager as Manuel was. Which makes me wonder if the front office isn’t sending a message in addition to making a coaching change.