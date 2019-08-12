Reds claim Freddy Galvis from Blue Jays

The Cincinnati Reds have claimed infielder Freddy Galvis off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

An interesting move by the Jays to put Galvis on waivers as he was having arguably his best season, posting a career-high .743 OPS with 18 home runs through 115 games and playing his usual strong defense. Still, not a shocking move as Bo Bichette is firmly establishing himself as the Blue Jays’ shortstop and Cavan Biggio seems locked in at second base. DH’ing Galvis robs you of his glove.

As for the Reds, Galvis should see a fair amount of playing time up the middle, even if it’s on a bit of a rotating basis with José Iglesias and José Peraza.

This is the kind of deal a lot of teams would’ve made in August with a waiver trade. No trades can be made, but if the Jays had been doing one of those deals you figure it would’ve been done, in large part, to not have to pay Galvis for the rest of the season to ride pine, with little coming back in return. Now they lose the outstanding salary, however minor it is, and forego some low-level minor leaguer.

