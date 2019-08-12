Red Sox move Andrew Cashner to bullpen

Pitcher Andrew Cashner, acquired from the Orioles in mid-July to bolster the starting rotation, has been moved to the bullpen, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Cashner, 32, was quite good in Baltimore, posting a 3.83 ERA over 17 starts. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, the success didn’t travel with him to Beantown. Over six starts in a Red Sox uniform, the right-hander yielded 29 runs (27 earned) on 41 hits and 17 walks with 21 strikeouts across 30 1/3 innings.
Abraham notes that the similarly struggling Rick Porcello will remain in the rotation. Porcello, the 2016 AL Cy Young Award winner, has a 5.67 ERA in 133 1/3 innings this season.
MLB.com’s Jamal Collier reports that the Nationals are close to an agreement with reliever Greg Holland on a minor league contract.
Holland, 33, was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday and released on Sunday. In 35 2/3 innings of work, the veteran right-hander compiled 17 saves with a 4.54 ERA, 41 strikeouts and 24 walks.
The Nationals likely look at Holland fondly, however, because he was excellent for them down the stretch last year after the club signed him following his release from the Cardinals in August. In a Nats uniform, Holland gave up just two runs on nine hits and 10 walks with 25 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings. He’ll now try to recapture that magic for a second time.