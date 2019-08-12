Red Sox move Andrew Cashner to bullpen

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pitcher Andrew Cashner, acquired from the Orioles in mid-July to bolster the starting rotation, has been moved to the bullpen, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Cashner, 32, was quite good in Baltimore, posting a 3.83 ERA over 17 starts. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, the success didn’t travel with him to Beantown. Over six starts in a Red Sox uniform, the right-hander yielded 29 runs (27 earned) on 41 hits and 17 walks with 21 strikeouts across 30 1/3 innings.

Abraham notes that the similarly struggling Rick Porcello will remain in the rotation. Porcello, the 2016 AL Cy Young Award winner, has a 5.67 ERA in 133 1/3 innings this season.

Follow @Baer_Bill