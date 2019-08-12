Carlos Santana’s walk-off homer gives Indians sole possession of first place in AL Central

Indians first baseman Carlos Santana played the hero on Sunday, hitting a 10th-inning grand slam as the Indians moved into a tie for first place with the Twins in the AL Central. He was the hero once again on Monday, hitting a walk-off solo home run to give the Indians sole possession of first place for the first time since April 17.

Santana was 3-for-4 on the night, singling twice and drawing a walk prior to his fateful at-bat leading off the ninth inning. He worked a 2-2 count against Marcus Walden before depositing an 85 MPH slider over the high fence in left-center field.

After Monday’s effort, Santana is now hitting .286/.408/.531 with 26 home runs, 71 RBI, and 83 runs scored in 503 plate appearances. The surging Indians, meanwhile, have won nine of their last 11 games.

