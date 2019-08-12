Jason Miller/Getty Images

Carlos Santana’s walk-off homer gives Indians sole possession of first place in AL Central

Aug 12, 2019, 11:02 PM EDT
Indians first baseman Carlos Santana played the hero on Sunday, hitting a 10th-inning grand slam as the Indians moved into a tie for first place with the Twins in the AL Central. He was the hero once again on Monday, hitting a walk-off solo home run to give the Indians sole possession of first place for the first time since April 17.

Santana was 3-for-4 on the night, singling twice and drawing a walk prior to his fateful at-bat leading off the ninth inning. He worked a 2-2 count against Marcus Walden before depositing an 85 MPH slider over the high fence in left-center field.

After Monday’s effort, Santana is now hitting .286/.408/.531 with 26 home runs, 71 RBI, and 83 runs scored in 503 plate appearances. The surging Indians, meanwhile, have won nine of their last 11 games.

Red Sox move Andrew Cashner to bullpen

Aug 12, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT
Pitcher Andrew Cashner, acquired from the Orioles in mid-July to bolster the starting rotation, has been moved to the bullpen, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Cashner, 32, was quite good in Baltimore, posting a 3.83 ERA over 17 starts. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, the success didn’t travel with him to Beantown. Over six starts in a Red Sox uniform, the right-hander yielded 29 runs (27 earned) on 41 hits and 17 walks with 21 strikeouts across 30 1/3 innings.

Abraham notes that the similarly struggling Rick Porcello will remain in the rotation. Porcello, the 2016 AL Cy Young Award winner, has a 5.67 ERA in 133 1/3 innings this season.