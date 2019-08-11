Video: Reliever Will Smith hits two-run single vs. Phillies

After the Giants took a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning of a back-and-forth game against the Phillies on Sunday night, reliever Will Smith — taking his first major league at-bat — singled to knock in two more insurance runs for good measure. It was as embarrassing for the Phillies as it was cool for Smith and the Giants, who went on to win 9-6.

Mike Yastrzemski and Scooter Gennett both homered for the Giants while Evan Longoria racked up three hits and a pair of RBI. Bryce Harper reached base four times and knocked in two runs for the Phillies, but it wasn’t enough.

The Giants had been slumping prior to their four-game set against the Phillies, having lost six of their previous seven games. But they took three of four games from the Phillies and are now just one game under .500, three and a half games out of the second Wild Card in the National League.

The Phillies, meanwhile, continue to falter. They have lost five of their last six and are just two games above .500, two games out of the second Wild Card.

