Video: Reliever Will Smith hits two-run single vs. Phillies

After the Giants took a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning of a back-and-forth game against the Phillies on Sunday night, reliever Will Smith — taking his first major league at-bat — singled to knock in two more insurance runs for good measure. It was as embarrassing for the Phillies as it was cool for Smith and the Giants, who went on to win 9-6.
Mike Yastrzemski and Scooter Gennett both homered for the Giants while Evan Longoria racked up three hits and a pair of RBI. Bryce Harper reached base four times and knocked in two runs for the Phillies, but it wasn’t enough.
The Giants had been slumping prior to their four-game set against the Phillies, having lost six of their previous seven games. But they took three of four games from the Phillies and are now just one game under .500, three and a half games out of the second Wild Card in the National League.
The Phillies, meanwhile, continue to falter. They have lost five of their last six and are just two games above .500, two games out of the second Wild Card.
With less than two months left in the regular season, playoff races are starting to heat up. While most of the division races aren’t terribly interesting, the AL Central has become a tight battle between the Twins and Indians. The Twins have held onto first place since mid-April, but the Indians have been surging since June and recently claimed a share of first place after defeating the Twins on Friday.
Sunday marked the series finale in Minnesota. Appropriately, the game went to extra innings thanks, in part, to a tremendous relay from left fielder Tyler Naquin to shortstop Francisco Lindor to cut down Luis Arraez at the plate, representing the winning run.
In the top of the 10th, All-Star Carlos Santana hit a grand slam off of Taylor Rogers to put the Indians up 7-3, proving to be the game-winning hit. The Indians are back in a tie for first place in the AL Central.
The two clubs have two more three-game series remaining. The Twins will host the Indians again September 6-8, then the Indians will host the Twins September 13-15.