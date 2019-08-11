Reds release David Hernández

Right-handed reliever David Hernández has been released by the Reds, the team confirmed Sunday. Hernández was designated for assignment on Friday and cleared waivers shortly thereafter.

To say that the 34-year-old righty has had a rough go of it this season would be an understatement. Through 47 appearances for the Reds, he’s produced just two saves alongside an 8.02 ERA, somewhat offset by a solid 11.2 SO/9 and 2.65 SO/BB rate. Complicating matters: a right shoulder strain, which kept him sidelined for two weeks leading up to the trade deadline. Even when healthy, however, he struggled in nearly every outing this month, allowing eight runs, four walks, and striking out just three of 23 batters over 3 2/3 innings of relief.

Still, there’s some reason to believe that Hernández could turn his season around, albeit with a different team. He pitched well during his first campaign with the Reds in 2018, finishing his run with a 2.53 ERA and 1.1 fWAR across 64 innings of relief, and has taken some strides to improve his strikeout rate in 2019 as well. Should he manage to avoid further injury over the next several weeks, he stands a good chance of latching on with another team as the season draws to a close.