David Hernandez
Reds release David Hernández

By Ashley VarelaAug 11, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
Right-handed reliever David Hernández has been released by the Reds, the team confirmed Sunday. Hernández was designated for assignment on Friday and cleared waivers shortly thereafter.

To say that the 34-year-old righty has had a rough go of it this season would be an understatement. Through 47 appearances for the Reds, he’s produced just two saves alongside an 8.02 ERA, somewhat offset by a solid 11.2 SO/9 and 2.65 SO/BB rate. Complicating matters: a right shoulder strain, which kept him sidelined for two weeks leading up to the trade deadline. Even when healthy, however, he struggled in nearly every outing this month, allowing eight runs, four walks, and striking out just three of 23 batters over 3 2/3 innings of relief.

Still, there’s some reason to believe that Hernández could turn his season around, albeit with a different team. He pitched well during his first campaign with the Reds in 2018, finishing his run with a 2.53 ERA and 1.1 fWAR across 64 innings of relief, and has taken some strides to improve his strikeout rate in 2019 as well. Should he manage to avoid further injury over the next several weeks, he stands a good chance of latching on with another team as the season draws to a close.

Video: Astros score three runs on Michael Brantley’s Little League home run

By Bill BaerAug 11, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT
Good hitting by Astros outfielder Michael Brantley and bad Orioles defense led to a significant lead change in the top of the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore. The Astros trailed 5-4, but had runners on first and second with no outs as Brantley faced Mychal Givens. With a 1-2 count, Brantley laced an inside fastball down the right field line. Right fielder Anthony Santander had trouble getting the ball out of the corner, then made a weak throw to the cutoff man. Not only did two runs score, Brantley also scored on what was ultimately ruled a triple and a throwing error on Santander.

The Orioles were able to fight back in the bottom of the ninth against closer Roberto Osuna, however. Jace Peterson led off with a double and Chance Cisco was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners with one out. Chris Davis brought home a run with a sacrifice fly, then Rio Ruiz hit a walk-off two-run home run. Despite the awful defensive sequence at the top of the inning, the O’s still went home winners.