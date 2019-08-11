Juan Soto exits game with apparent foot injury

Update (5:10 PM ET): Soto is considered day-to-day with a mild right ankle sprain, per Sam Fortier of the Washington Post.

Nationals outfielder Juan Soto appeared to suffer a foot injury while attempting to score on an Asdrúbal Cabrera double in the seventh inning of Sunday afternoon’s game. Soto walked to load the bases. Cabrera then laced a line drive down the right field line, plating two runs to break the 3-3 tie. Soto suffered the injury rounding the third base bag and he was tagged out to end the inning.

While Soto could put some weight on his right leg, it wasn’t much. He was tended to by team trainers before being taken out of the game. The 20-year-old will undergo further evaluation and the Nationals should have an update on his condition later tonight or tomorrow.

Soto was 0-for-2 with a pair of walks before exiting on Sunday. He’s hitting .288/.402/.540 with 24 home runs, 77 RBI, 69 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 470 plate appearances on the season. Needless to say, losing Soto for any amount of time would hurt the Nationals’ bid in both the NL East and the Wild Card.

