JaCoby Jones is likely done for the year

Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones received some disheartening news on Saturday. A CT scan revealed a fracture in his left wrist, one that’s expected to keep him on the shelf for a minimum of six weeks. While that gives him plenty of time to make a full recovery in advance of the Tigers’ 2020 campaign, it looks all but certain that he’ll be laid up through the rest of the 2019 regular season.

Jones sustained the injury during the team’s 10-8 win over the Royals on Thursday. In the bottom of the second inning, with one out and runners on first and second, Jones worked a 1-2 count against Jorge López, then took a 95-m.p.h. fastball off of his left wrist. He immediately fell to the ground and appeared to be in visible pain during the initial examination by the team trainer.

Following the incident, the 27-year-old centerfielder was removed from the game to undergo a more thorough evaluation. On Sunday, the Tigers placed Jones on the 10-day injured list. He’ll finish his 2019 run batting a career-high .235/.310/.430 with 11 home runs, seven stolen bases (in nine chances), and a .740 OPS through 333 plate appearances. Per MLB.com’s Jason Beck, he’ll likely be replaced by some combination of outfielder Víctor Reyes and utility man Harold Castro for the time being.

In a corresponding roster move, the Tigers recalled infielder Ronny Rodríguez from Triple-A Toledo. Rodríguez, 27, has been slowly piecing together his sophomore season in the majors, and will rejoin the team with a .217/.244/.446 batting line, seven homers, and a .690 OPS across his first 176 plate appearances.