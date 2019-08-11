Dodgers activate Hyun-Jin Ryu

Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu has been activated from the 10-day injured list, per an official announcement. Ryu is scheduled to take the mound for the Dodgers’ series finale against the Diamondbacks later this afternoon.
It was a brief assignment for the 32-year-old southpaw, who only missed the minimum 10 days while rehabbing a bout of neck soreness. The Dodgers are understandably anxious to get Ryu back on the mound; prior to his recent setback, the first-time All-Star was working on an impressive run after turning in an 11-2 record in 21 starts with a league-best 1.53 ERA, 1.1 BB/9, 7.8 SO/9, and 3.9 fWAR through 135 2/3 innings.
With Ryu newly-returned to the rotation, the Dodgers optioned right-handed reliever Casey Sadler to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Sadler, 29, was acquired from the Rays in early July and has pitched to an 0.73 ERA in his first nine appearances with Los Angeles, issuing one run, four walks, and eight strikeouts over 12 1/3 innings so far.
Good hitting by Astros outfielder Michael Brantley and bad Orioles defense led to a significant lead change in the top of the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore. The Astros trailed 5-4, but had runners on first and second with no outs as Brantley faced Mychal Givens. With a 1-2 count, Brantley laced an inside fastball down the right field line. Right fielder Anthony Santander had trouble getting the ball out of the corner, then made a weak throw to the cutoff man. Not only did two runs score, Brantley also scored on what was ultimately ruled a triple and a throwing error on Santander.
The Orioles were able to fight back in the bottom of the ninth against closer Roberto Osuna, however. Jace Peterson led off with a double and Chance Cisco was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners with one out. Chris Davis brought home a run with a sacrifice fly, then Rio Ruiz hit a walk-off two-run home run. Despite the awful defensive sequence at the top of the inning, the O’s still went home winners.