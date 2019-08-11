Dodgers activate Hyun-Jin Ryu

Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu has been activated from the 10-day injured list, per an official announcement. Ryu is scheduled to take the mound for the Dodgers’ series finale against the Diamondbacks later this afternoon.

It was a brief assignment for the 32-year-old southpaw, who only missed the minimum 10 days while rehabbing a bout of neck soreness. The Dodgers are understandably anxious to get Ryu back on the mound; prior to his recent setback, the first-time All-Star was working on an impressive run after turning in an 11-2 record in 21 starts with a league-best 1.53 ERA, 1.1 BB/9, 7.8 SO/9, and 3.9 fWAR through 135 2/3 innings.

With Ryu newly-returned to the rotation, the Dodgers optioned right-handed reliever Casey Sadler to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Sadler, 29, was acquired from the Rays in early July and has pitched to an 0.73 ERA in his first nine appearances with Los Angeles, issuing one run, four walks, and eight strikeouts over 12 1/3 innings so far.