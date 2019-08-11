Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Carlos Santana’s grand slam puts Indians back in tie for first place

By Bill BaerAug 11, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT
With less than two months left in the regular season, playoff races are starting to heat up. While most of the division races aren’t terribly interesting, the AL Central has become a tight battle between the Twins and Indians. The Twins have held onto first place since mid-April, but the Indians have been surging since June and recently claimed a share of first place after defeating the Twins on Friday.

Sunday marked the series finale in Minnesota. Appropriately, the game went to extra innings thanks, in part, to a tremendous relay from left fielder Tyler Naquin to shortstop Francisco Lindor to cut down Luis Arraez at the plate, representing the winning run.

In the top of the 10th, All-Star Carlos Santana hit a grand slam off of Taylor Rogers to put the Indians up 7-3, proving to be the game-winning hit. The Indians are back in a tie for first place in the AL Central.

The two clubs have two more three-game series remaining. The Twins will host the Indians again September 6-8, then the Indians will host the Twins September 13-15.

Video: Astros score three runs on Michael Brantley’s Little League home run

By Bill BaerAug 11, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT
Good hitting by Astros outfielder Michael Brantley and bad Orioles defense led to a significant lead change in the top of the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore. The Astros trailed 5-4, but had runners on first and second with no outs as Brantley faced Mychal Givens. With a 1-2 count, Brantley laced an inside fastball down the right field line. Right fielder Anthony Santander had trouble getting the ball out of the corner, then made a weak throw to the cutoff man. Not only did two runs score, Brantley also scored on what was ultimately ruled a triple and a throwing error on Santander.

The Orioles were able to fight back in the bottom of the ninth against closer Roberto Osuna, however. Jace Peterson led off with a double and Chance Cisco was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners with one out. Chris Davis brought home a run with a sacrifice fly, then Rio Ruiz hit a walk-off two-run home run. Despite the awful defensive sequence at the top of the inning, the O’s still went home winners.