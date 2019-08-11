Carlos Santana’s grand slam puts Indians back in tie for first place

With less than two months left in the regular season, playoff races are starting to heat up. While most of the division races aren’t terribly interesting, the AL Central has become a tight battle between the Twins and Indians. The Twins have held onto first place since mid-April, but the Indians have been surging since June and recently claimed a share of first place after defeating the Twins on Friday.

Sunday marked the series finale in Minnesota. Appropriately, the game went to extra innings thanks, in part, to a tremendous relay from left fielder Tyler Naquin to shortstop Francisco Lindor to cut down Luis Arraez at the plate, representing the winning run.

In the top of the 10th, All-Star Carlos Santana hit a grand slam off of Taylor Rogers to put the Indians up 7-3, proving to be the game-winning hit. The Indians are back in a tie for first place in the AL Central.

The two clubs have two more three-game series remaining. The Twins will host the Indians again September 6-8, then the Indians will host the Twins September 13-15.

