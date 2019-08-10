Yankees activate Gary Sánchez

The Yankees have officially activated catcher Gary Sánchez from the 10-day injured list, per an announcement on Saturday. In subsequent roster moves, catcher Kyle Higashioka was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, lefty Stephen Tarpley was recalled from Triple-A, and right-hander Jonathan Holder was placed on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Sánchez, 26, sustained a left groin strain while running the bases several weeks ago and recently finished a rehab assignment in Triple-A prior to his activation this weekend. Prior to the setback — his second such stint of the season — the backstop was working through his second All-Star campaign with a .229/.299/.508 batting line, 24 home runs, 58 RBI, and an .807 OPS through 328 plate appearances. Even on the shelf, he still ranks first among all MLB catchers in home runs and RBI.

The Yankees will send Sánchez to cover the plate and bat cleanup when they face off against the Blue Jays on Saturday. They split the first two games of the series with Toronto and will look to gain the upper hand in Game 3, which could give them an even 10-game advantage at the top of the AL East.