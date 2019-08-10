Video: Aristides Aquino ties Trevor Story’s rookie home run record

Aristides Aquino
Aristides Aquino ties Trevor Story's rookie home run record

Through Aristides Aquino’s first nine career games in Major League Baseball, he racked up four home runs. During his 10th career game, he hit three more, becoming the second player to notch a three-homer game in 2019 and the 29th franchise player to hit three or more home runs in a single game.

The Reds right fielder got his first opportunity in the second inning of Saturday’s set against the Cubs. Against Chicago righty Kyle Hendricks, Aquino took a first-pitch sinker out to left field, just clearing the wall for a 344-foot leadoff blast and his fifth home run of the year.

Aquino made efficient use of Hendricks’ pitches again in the third inning, lifting another middle-of-the-zone sinker out to left field for his second solo home run of the night. From there, the wheels started to fall off: Hendricks issued five consecutive hits to Nick Senzel, Tucker Barnhart, José Peraza, Sonny Gray, and Jesse Winker and was finally lifted for the newly-recalled Dillon Maples, who brought a swift and merciful end to the Reds’ four-run rally.

Aquino didn’t take it any easier on Maples than he had on Hendricks, however. In the fourth, he battled through a 1-2 count before returning Maples’ 96.7-m.p.h. fastball to center field for his third home run of the night. With seven home runs under his belt now, he tied Trevor Story‘s league-best rookie record of seven homers in his first 10 career games — a mark no one else has reached since Story first set it in 2016.

Had the rookie slugger tacked on another dinger to his performance on Saturday, he could have become the first MLB player to craft a four-homer game since 2017 and the first rookie to do so — ever. Alas, it was not to be: he took a four-pitch walk in the sixth and struck out swinging against Alec Mills for his final at-bat in the seventh. Still, it’s quite the accomplishment for the 25-year-old: through Saturday, he’s batting a cool .464/.500/1.250 with 13 RBI, a 1.750 OPS, and 0.5 fWAR across his first 30 PA.

Cubs place Steve Cishek on 10-day injured list

Steve Cishek
The Cubs placed right-handed reliever Steve Cishek on the 10-day injured list with left hip inflammation, per an announcement on Saturday. The move is retroactive to August 4, but Cishek will likely need more than the minimum to complete the rehab process.

The 33-year-old righty previously missed five days with knee problems back in June, but hasn’t served any time on the IL since 2017. When healthy, he’s turned in seven saves with a 3.58 ERA, 3.2 BB/9, 8.2 SO/9, and 0.1 fWAR through 50 1/3 innings. Though he has yet to improve on the totals he delivered with the team in 2018, his absence will undoubtedly be felt in a bullpen that recently lost fellow reliever Craig Kimbrel to knee inflammation last week.

In a corresponding roster move, righty reliever Dillon Maples has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa. It’s Maples’ fourth such stint with the club this year, though he has yet to stick in the majors for any significant period of time. Over 10 appearances at the major league level, he’s issued five hits, 10 walks, and 13 strikeouts in eight innings so far. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he’s found more consistency in Triple-A this season, and will finish his stretch there with a 4.72 ERA, 7.9 BB/9, and 16.5 SO/9 through 34 1/3 frames.