Tim Tebow ends 2019 run with finger injury

For the second year in a row, Tim Tebow’s minor league campaign with the Mets will end due to injury. In 2018, Tebow left Triple-A Syracuse with a broken right hand in late July. Now, he’s wrapping his campaign due to a deep laceration in his left pinky. According to Newsday’s Tim Healey, the outfielder/DH intends to resume his minor league duties with the Mets following a full recovery, which won’t happen until 2020. The team, meanwhile, has yet to confirm either decision.

Tebow, 31, sustained the injury on an outfield catch last month and has remained on the shelf for the past three weeks or so. It’s an unfortunate end to an already-disappointing season for the NFL quarterback-turned-left-fielder; in his first taste of Triple-A ball, he managed a paltry .163/.240/.255 at the plate with four home runs, 19 RBI, and two stolen bases (in four chances) across 264 plate appearances.

Per reports, Tebow has elected to rehab the injury independently and will rejoin the club next spring. It’s been an interesting four years for the pair; though the Mets have made every effort to capitalize on his crowd appeal in the minors, his in-game performance has left a lot to be desired. Through the end of his 2019 run, he carries a lifetime .223/.299/.338 batting line, 18 homers, a .495 OPS, and no real hope of sticking in the majors on a permanent basis.