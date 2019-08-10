Dylan Cozens
Rays sign Dylan Cozens to two-year minors deal

By Ashley VarelaAug 10, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT
The Rays have inked free agent outfielder Dylan Cozens to a two-year minor league deal, according to reports from Matt Gelb and Josh Tolentino of The Athletic. Cozens’ eight-year track with the Phillies came to an abrupt end after he was released from the team last Friday. So far, the Rays have yet to publicly confirm his signing.

It’s been several months since the 25-year-old outfielder last appeared in the majors. Cozens logged just one game with the Phillies and was working through a second stint in Triple-A Lehigh Valley when he suffered a foot injury that cost him the remainder of his 2019 season. He underwent bone spur removal and big toe surgery in May and has not stepped on the field since. While it’s unlikely that the Rays will adjust his recovery timeline, Tolentino reports that there’s a “slim chance” he could be in game-ready condition by September. Either way, he should be fully healed in plenty of time to attend spring training in 2020.

Even when healthy, however, Cozens hasn’t found much success in the majors or minors so far. Following his MLB debut in 2018, he batted a meager .158/.273/.289 with three extra-base hits, two RBI, and a .562 OPS through his first 44 plate appearances. He performed little better in Triple-A this year, slashing .167/.333/.462 with nine extra bases, five stolen bases (in seven chances), and a .795 OPS in 99 PA.

Tim Tebow ends 2019 run with finger injury

Tim Healey
By Ashley VarelaAug 10, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT
For the second year in a row, Tim Tebow’s minor league campaign with the Mets will end due to injury. In 2018, Tebow left Triple-A Syracuse with a broken right hand in late July. Now, he’s wrapping his campaign due to a deep laceration in his left pinky. According to Newsday’s Tim Healey, the outfielder/DH intends to resume his minor league duties with the Mets following a full recovery, which won’t happen until 2020. The team, meanwhile, has yet to confirm either decision.

Tebow, 31, sustained the injury on an outfield catch last month and has remained on the shelf for the past three weeks or so. It’s an unfortunate end to an already-disappointing season for the NFL quarterback-turned-left-fielder; in his first taste of Triple-A ball, he managed a paltry .163/.240/.255 at the plate with four home runs, 19 RBI, and two stolen bases (in four chances) across 264 plate appearances.

Per reports, Tebow has elected to rehab the injury independently and will rejoin the club next spring. It’s been an interesting four years for the pair; though the Mets have made every effort to capitalize on his crowd appeal in the minors, his in-game performance has left a lot to be desired. Through the end of his 2019 run, he carries a lifetime .223/.299/.338 batting line, 18 homers, a .495 OPS, and no real hope of sticking in the majors on a permanent basis.