Cubs place Steve Cishek on 10-day injured list

The Cubs placed right-handed reliever Steve Cishek on the 10-day injured list with left hip inflammation, per an announcement on Saturday. The move is retroactive to August 4, but Cishek will likely need more than the minimum to complete the rehab process.

The 33-year-old righty previously missed five days with knee problems back in June, but hasn’t served any time on the IL since 2017. When healthy, he’s turned in seven saves with a 3.58 ERA, 3.2 BB/9, 8.2 SO/9, and 0.1 fWAR through 50 1/3 innings. Though he has yet to improve on the totals he delivered with the team in 2018, his absence will undoubtedly be felt in a bullpen that recently lost fellow reliever Craig Kimbrel to knee inflammation last week.

In a corresponding roster move, righty reliever Dillon Maples has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa. It’s Maples’ fourth such stint with the club this year, though he has yet to stick in the majors for any significant period of time. Over 10 appearances at the major league level, he’s issued five hits, 10 walks, and 13 strikeouts in eight innings so far. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he’s found more consistency in Triple-A this season, and will finish his stretch there with a 4.72 ERA, 7.9 BB/9, and 16.5 SO/9 through 34 1/3 frames.