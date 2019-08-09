Stephen Strasburg
Stephen Strasburg passes Steve Rogers for franchise strikeout record

By Ashley VarelaAug 9, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT
Nationals hurler Stephen Strasburg became the new franchise strikeout leader on Friday, surpassing former Expos starter Steve Rogers’ record with his 1,622nd career strikeout against the Mets.

Strasburg entered the series with 1,619 career whiffs under his belt, needing just two to tie the record and three to break it. He found an opportune moment to do so when, after retiring both Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis in the first and second innings, he induced another three-pitch swinging strikeout from Todd Frazier in the third:

At the outset of Friday’s game, Rogers’ previous strikeout record had remained unchallenged for 34 years. He wrapped his 13-year career in an Expos’ uniform in 1985, striking out the Padres’ Steve Garvey in the first inning of his final start for strikeout no. 1,621. (For those who may feel it’s a bit generous to lump in the Expos’ team records with those of the Nationals, the player who previously tallied the most career strikeouts in a Nationals’ uniform was Jordan Zimmerman with 903 — a mark long-since improved by Strasburg.)

Following his record-setting performance in the third inning, Strasburg continued to improve his career totals. He bounced back from a disastrous, three-run inning in the fourth and struck out newly-minted Met Joe Panik, Marcus Stroman, and J.D. Davis, bringing his numbers up to 1,625 strikeouts overall. It’s an impressive addition to an already-solid campaign, one in which the 31-year-old righty carries a 3.80 ERA, 2.3 BB/9, 10.7 SO/9, and 4.0 fWAR through 149 1/3 innings.

The Nationals currently lead the Mets 5-3 in the eighth.

Twins place Nelson Cruz on 10-day injured list with ruptured wrist tendon

Nelson Cruz
By Ashley VarelaAug 9, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT
More bad news for Nelson Cruz: The Twins’ designated hitter was diagnosed with a ruptured ECU tendon in his left wrist on Friday and has been placed on the 10-day injured list, per an official announcement. Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Cruz will undergo further consultation with a specialist on Monday, after which the Twins might be able to better estimate his return date.

The 39-year-old DH appeared to re-injure his wrist while swinging the bat during Thursday’s 7-5 loss to the Indians. This will be his second stint on the IL due to wrist problems, as he sustained a similar injury back in May and missed three weeks of playing time as a result. While he told reporters he was “not feeling pain” in his wrist on Friday, it’s not yet clear whether he’ll be able to avoid another protracted absence from the team.

Injuries notwithstanding, it’s been an immensely successful year for the veteran slugger. Following Thursday’s appearance, he holds a .294/.384/.650 batting line with 32 home runs, 76 RBI, a 1.035 OPS, and 3.2 fWAR through 373 plate appearances. There’s no question the Twins will want him back in the lineup before the postseason kicks off this fall, but it’s unlikely that they’ll have any further clarity about the situation prior to Monday’s consultation.

With a vacant spot on the roster, the club recalled right-handed reliever Cody Stashak from Triple-A Rochester. Stashak, 25, is still feeling out his rookie campaign in Minnesota, where he’s issued five runs, zero walks, and nine strikeouts across his first 7 2/3 innings of relief.