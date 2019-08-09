Getty Images

Oakland Raiders owner rips Athletics over their stadium situation

By Craig CalcaterraAug 9, 2019, 9:54 AM EDT
In an interview with The Athletic’s Vincent Bonsignore, Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis ripped the Oakland Athletics, calling them “pricks” and “f***ing dysfunctional” with respect to their stadium situation and how he believes they’ve treated the Raiders since the football team broke its lease and made plans to move to Las Vegas.

“Unfortunately, there’s a problem there. As far as the players and everybody, we love the A’s. We seriously do. But the front office has been real pricks. They’ve been really f****** around with us up there, taking advantage of the situation. Which, it is their right to do it, but it makes it hard. Again though, we love the players, we love the A’s.”

His beef is primarily about how the A’s, who now have greater control over the Coliseum than the Raiders do, have reduced the number of seats for football by adding theater boxes, lounge seats, and terrace tables, among other things.

The A’s, meanwhile, are trying to purchase an interest in the Coliseum site for development purposes and want to use the revenue from that site to help build a new ballpark at Howard Terminal near the Oakland waterfront. That has, as all things have with the A’s stadium situation, been somewhat difficult. Davis’ assessment of all that: “They’re f****** totally dysfunctional. It’s that f****** bad over there.”

Late last night Davis sorta kinda apologized, saying he stood by what he said but voiced regret with the salty way in which he put it.

No word on whether or not he reflected on the gobsmacking irony of anyone associated with the Oakland/Los Angeles/Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders ripping anyone for having a fluid stadium situation.

Adeiny Hechavarría DFA’d one day before he’d be due a $1 million bonus

By Craig CalcaterraAug 9, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT
As we noted earlier, the Mets signed Joe Panik this afternoon. To make room for him they designated infielder Adeiny Hechavarría for assignment. Seems pretty straightforward and, as far as normal roster moves it is, but it probably feels a bit worse for Adeiny Hechavarría. Why?

Because as Mets writer Jacob Resnick points out, Hechavarría would’ve been owed a $1 million bonus if he had been on the roster tomorrow. He fell one day short of getting it. Resnick adds that Hechavarría gave the Mets advance permission to outright him, foreclosing his right to select free agency, so he can’t refuse a minor league assignment as a result of the move. He’s now guaranteed to be in the minors for the rest of the season because if he’s called up even one day, he gets that $1 million. If the Mets needed an infielder they’d be financially better off to simply sign Josh Harrison or some other free agent owed the prorated minimum.

While all of that stinks for the guy, it’s not fair to say that there was a baseball injustice here. Panik is an improvement over Hechavarría, who has a line of .204/.252/.359 in 60 games. The Mets improved themselves by snagging Panik. It’s hard to argue otherwise. And Hechavarría’s $1 million was not a vested right. He always had to play well enough to stay on the roster 100 days in order to get it. If he had been raking he’d probably still be there. And, it should be noted, he’s still owed the remainder of the $3 million he is guaranteed under the deal he signed with the Mets.

Still, he’s probably steamed as hell. I’d probably be too, even if I didn’t have a leg to stand on in service of the beef.