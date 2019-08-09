Getty Images

Cubs pack home uniforms in order to end road woes

The Chicago Cubs left for their current road trip with an excellent 41-19 record at Wrigley Field but a woeful 21-33 record on the road. Outside of maybe the Colorado Rockies and their unique challenges with elevation there isn’t usually much rhyme or reason to why a team may struggle on the road as badly as that, so it’s not like the Cubs could really do anything concrete about it.

But they did try to something. From the Chicago Tribune:

The Cubs’ white home jerseys were packed into their equipment bags Wednesday night, loaded on the bus and flown to Cincinnati with the rest of the team.

When the players arrived at Great American Ball Park on Thursday afternoon, they discovered their pinstriped jerseys hanging in their lockers.

They didn’t wear the jerseys in last night’s game against the Reds, of course. That’d be weird. They wore their alternate road blues. But whoever was behind the plan — everyone is denying responsibility, but it was probably Joe Maddon — felt that the mental trick might work. And it did for at least one night, as the Cubs romped to a 12-5 win over the Reds. I presume, then, that the home unis will be displayed again tonight and for the rest of the road trip. At least as long as they keep winning more than they lose. Whatever works, right?

Related to that: I wonder how long it’ll be before teams just start wearing home uniforms on the road and vice-versa. I’m not sure what the rules are about that, if any, but it’s already the case that many teams wear alternate solid tops at both home and on the road. What’s the difference if they wear whites or grays in a non-traditional setting? It’s not like this is basketball or football. Guys aren’t making high-speed passes in traffic or whatever.

I suppose it’d be a bit of a drag for the fans if both clubs’ uniforms are too alike — more so at the stadium than on TV — but given how much teams have strayed from traditional uniform orthodoxy I’m guessing we’ll see it eventually.

Adeiny Hechavarría DFA’d one day before he’d be due a $1 million bonus

As we noted earlier, the Mets signed Joe Panik this afternoon. To make room for him they designated infielder Adeiny Hechavarría for assignment. Seems pretty straightforward and, as far as normal roster moves it is, but it probably feels a bit worse for Adeiny Hechavarría. Why?

Because as Mets writer Jacob Resnick points out, Hechavarría would’ve been owed a $1 million bonus if he had been on the roster tomorrow. He fell one day short of getting it. Resnick adds that Hechavarría gave the Mets advance permission to outright him, foreclosing his right to select free agency, so he can’t refuse a minor league assignment as a result of the move. He’s now guaranteed to be in the minors for the rest of the season because if he’s called up even one day, he gets that $1 million. If the Mets needed an infielder they’d be financially better off to simply sign Josh Harrison or some other free agent owed the prorated minimum.

While all of that stinks for the guy, it’s not fair to say that there was a baseball injustice here. Panik is an improvement over Hechavarría, who has a line of .204/.252/.359 in 60 games. The Mets improved themselves by snagging Panik. It’s hard to argue otherwise. And Hechavarría’s $1 million was not a vested right. He always had to play well enough to stay on the roster 100 days in order to get it. If he had been raking he’d probably still be there. And, it should be noted, he’s still owed the remainder of the $3 million he is guaranteed under the deal he signed with the Mets.

Still, he’s probably steamed as hell. I’d probably be too, even if I didn’t have a leg to stand on in service of the beef.