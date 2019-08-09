Bill Walton will call Chicago White Sox game

This is fun: NBA and broadcasting legend Bill Walton is going to call a Chicago White Sox game for NBC Sports Chicago next weekend. It’ll be the White Sox-Angels game from Anaheim next Friday, August 16 at 9PM Central, 7PM Pacific. He’ll be providing the color alongside Jason Benetti who handles play-by-play duties.

Benetti offered high praise of Walton, saying doing a game with Walton will be “a gift,” and calling the opportunity “an honor and a treat.” He also added, “His mind is a playground, an orchestra and a volcano all rolled into one.”

Walton — who is not wired like you and me — had this to say in response to Benetti’s praise, as reported by the official White Sox blog at MLB.com:

“This epic, monumental and historic upcoming event of the double millennium. Whoa! The pressure is on now, but please, set your standards higher, Jason. And here I thought all along I was a trembling and exploding rainbow, morphing into a bus stop. I guess I’m going to have to reinvent myself one more time. “Anyway, take me out to the ballgame, put me in Coach, I’m ready to play today. California, preaching on the burning shore, California, knock, knockin’ on the golden door. Please, where is the game, what time does it start, who’s playing, what sport is it, and what’s your name again? Give me a chord, and I’m on my way. I hope the noise in my head is not bothering you.”

Yeah, I’m gonna be watching that. You had better be watching that.

