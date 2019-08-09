Bill Walton will call Chicago White Sox game

This is fun: NBA and broadcasting legend Bill Walton is going to call a Chicago White Sox game for NBC Sports Chicago next weekend. It’ll be the White Sox-Angels game from Anaheim next Friday, August 16 at 9PM Central, 7PM Pacific. He’ll be providing the color alongside Jason Benetti who handles play-by-play duties.
Benetti offered high praise of Walton, saying doing a game with Walton will be “a gift,” and calling the opportunity “an honor and a treat.” He also added, “His mind is a playground, an orchestra and a volcano all rolled into one.”
Walton — who is not wired like you and me — had this to say in response to Benetti’s praise, as reported by the official White Sox blog at MLB.com:
“This epic, monumental and historic upcoming event of the double millennium. Whoa! The pressure is on now, but please, set your standards higher, Jason. And here I thought all along I was a trembling and exploding rainbow, morphing into a bus stop. I guess I’m going to have to reinvent myself one more time.
“Anyway, take me out to the ballgame, put me in Coach, I’m ready to play today. California, preaching on the burning shore, California, knock, knockin’ on the golden door. Please, where is the game, what time does it start, who’s playing, what sport is it, and what’s your name again? Give me a chord, and I’m on my way. I hope the noise in my head is not bothering you.”
Yeah, I’m gonna be watching that. You had better be watching that.
As we noted earlier, the Mets signed Joe Panik this afternoon. To make room for him they designated infielder Adeiny Hechavarría for assignment. Seems pretty straightforward and, as far as normal roster moves it is, but it probably feels a bit worse for Adeiny Hechavarría. Why?
Because as Mets writer Jacob Resnick points out, Hechavarría would’ve been owed a $1 million bonus if he had been on the roster tomorrow. He fell one day short of getting it. Resnick adds that Hechavarría gave the Mets advance permission to outright him, foreclosing his right to select free agency, so he can’t refuse a minor league assignment as a result of the move. He’s now guaranteed to be in the minors for the rest of the season because if he’s called up even one day, he gets that $1 million. If the Mets needed an infielder they’d be financially better off to simply sign Josh Harrison or some other free agent owed the prorated minimum.
While all of that stinks for the guy, it’s not fair to say that there was a baseball injustice here. Panik is an improvement over Hechavarría, who has a line of .204/.252/.359 in 60 games. The Mets improved themselves by snagging Panik. It’s hard to argue otherwise. And Hechavarría’s $1 million was not a vested right. He always had to play well enough to stay on the roster 100 days in order to get it. If he had been raking he’d probably still be there. And, it should be noted, he’s still owed the remainder of the $3 million he is guaranteed under the deal he signed with the Mets.
Still, he’s probably steamed as hell. I’d probably be too, even if I didn’t have a leg to stand on in service of the beef.