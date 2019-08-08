Video: Javier Báez bats left-handed

With the Cubs holding a commanding 12-5 lead, the Reds sent infielder Kyle Farmer onto the mound to get the final out of the eighth inning. He got Jason Heyward to ground out. Farmer went back to the bump for the top of the ninth. He got two quick outs, then gave up a single to Victor Caratini, bringing up Javier Báez.
Báez, who normally bats right-handed exclusively, decided to have some fun. He stepped into the left-handed batter’s box and began his at-bat. Báez swung at Farmer’s first pitch — err, lob — sending a high fly ball to straightaway center field.
The Cubs went on to close out the 12-5 win. They have won six of their last seven games and now lead the NL Central by 3.5 games over the Brewers.
Blue Jays rookie shortstop Bo Bichette is having a pretty good start to his career. He debuted on July 29, registering at least one hit in each of his 11 games. Additionally, after homering in the fifth inning on Thursday night against the Yankees, Bichette has an extra-base hit in nine consecutive games. Per Sportsnet Stats, he is the first rookie since Ted Williams in 1939 to record an extra-base hit in nine straight games.
After the homer, Bichette is batting .404/.451/.830 with four dingers, six RBI, and seven runs scored in 51 plate appearances. Bichette last month declared himself ready for the majors. He has done nothing but prove himself correct about that ever since.
Update: Bichette doubled in his next at-bat, creating some more jaw-dropping trivia: