Video: Javier Báez bats left-handed

With the Cubs holding a commanding 12-5 lead, the Reds sent infielder Kyle Farmer onto the mound to get the final out of the eighth inning. He got Jason Heyward to ground out. Farmer went back to the bump for the top of the ninth. He got two quick outs, then gave up a single to Victor Caratini, bringing up Javier Báez.

Báez, who normally bats right-handed exclusively, decided to have some fun. He stepped into the left-handed batter’s box and began his at-bat. Báez swung at Farmer’s first pitch — err, lob — sending a high fly ball to straightaway center field.

The Cubs went on to close out the 12-5 win. They have won six of their last seven games and now lead the NL Central by 3.5 games over the Brewers.

