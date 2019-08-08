Getty Images

The Cardinals are changing their “STL” logo a tiny, tiny bit

By Craig CalcaterraAug 8, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT
The St. Louis Cardinals are ever-so-slightly changing the interlocking “STL” logo they use on their caps. It’s officially a change for 2020, but they’ve soft-launched it on various graphics packages.

You can see all the differences over at Chris Creamer’s Sportslogos.net. They’re incredibly subtle changes. Some flaring and rounding about the edges of the letters, but that’s basically it. Unless someone pointed the change out to you, I doubt you’d even notice it, even if someone was wearing a 2020 cap sitting across the table from you.

All of which makes me wonder why in the heck they bothered. One the one hand, the changes are so subtle that most people won’t even notice the difference and, more importantly, aren’t likely to feel it necessary to go out and get the new merch. At the same time, however, there is always a segment of hardcore fans who don’t like to have things messed with for no good reason. They’ll notice and it’ll kinda piss them off.

We saw this most recently with the Tigers “D” logo changing on the caps. It was a relatively small change but big enough to annoy people. Who does that even serve? What is the point? I’m sure someone has some numbers or some polling data to back them up on all of this, but it seems rather pointless to me. The STL logo wasn’t broken, so why bother with the “fix?”

Astros become the ninth team to announce extended protective netting

By Craig CalcaterraAug 8, 2019, 11:58 AM EDT
The White Sox, Nationals, Tigers, Blue Jays, Dodgers, Pirates, Rangers, and Royals have all announced that they plan to extend the protective netting at their ballparks. Add another team to that list: the Astros will be doing so at Minute Maid Park.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports that all of the current netting will be replaced with “knotless netting,” which will allow for an improved viewing experience. The netting will also be extended further down lines.

Just as the first push for expanded netting came as the result of a follow-the-leader approach, at which point critical mass was reached and all 30 teams did it, I suspect that, by Opening Day 2020, all 30 teams will have once again expanded their netting by virtue of the leaders on the matter setting a new defacto standard of care in the industry.