Phillies option Adam Haseley to Triple-A, activate Jay Bruce

The Phillies announced on Thursday that outfielder Adam Haseley has been optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in order to make room for outfielder Jay Bruce, who was activated from the 10-day injured list.

Haseley, 23, held his own in his first taste of the majors, batting .274/.315/.452 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 89 plate appearances. The organization’s No. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Haseley was promoted to the majors more out of necessity than anything. Along with Bruce being injured, the club also lost Andrew McCutchen for the season to a torn ACL and outfielder Odúbel Herrera has been out since early May — and will continue to be out — due to a domestic violence incident.

Bruce, 32, suffered a strained right oblique in mid-July. The Phillies acquired him in early June from the Mariners and he provided some much-needed power in 33 games, batting .256/.273/.564 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI in 121 PA.

