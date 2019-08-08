Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Phillies option Adam Haseley to Triple-A, activate Jay Bruce

By Bill BaerAug 8, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT
The Phillies announced on Thursday that outfielder Adam Haseley has been optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in order to make room for outfielder Jay Bruce, who was activated from the 10-day injured list.

Haseley, 23, held his own in his first taste of the majors, batting .274/.315/.452 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 89 plate appearances. The organization’s No. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Haseley was promoted to the majors more out of necessity than anything. Along with Bruce being injured, the club also lost Andrew McCutchen for the season to a torn ACL and outfielder Odúbel Herrera has been out since early May — and will continue to be out — due to a domestic violence incident.

Bruce, 32, suffered a strained right oblique in mid-July. The Phillies acquired him in early June from the Mariners and he provided some much-needed power in 33 games, batting .256/.273/.564 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI in 121 PA.

Mets sign Brad Brach

By Bill BaerAug 8, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT
The Mets announced on Thursday the signing of reliever Brad Brach. To make room on the 40-man roster, outfielder Brandon Nimmo was moved to the 60-day injured list. Additionally, to open up a spot on the 25-man roster, pitcher Donnie Hart was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

Brach, 33, was designated for the Cubs on Saturday, then released on Monday. Across 39 2/3 innings of relief work, Brach posted a 6.13 ERA with 45 strikeouts and 28 walks.

Brach has been a good-to-great reliever across his nine-year career, excepting this year. Between 2012-18, Brach owned a 3.05 ERA. The Mets are hoping he can recapture some of that magic down the stretch.