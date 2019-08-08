Mets sign Brad Brach

The Mets announced on Thursday the signing of reliever Brad Brach. To make room on the 40-man roster, outfielder Brandon Nimmo was moved to the 60-day injured list. Additionally, to open up a spot on the 25-man roster, pitcher Donnie Hart was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.
Brach, 33, was designated for the Cubs on Saturday, then released on Monday. Across 39 2/3 innings of relief work, Brach posted a 6.13 ERA with 45 strikeouts and 28 walks.
Brach has been a good-to-great reliever across his nine-year career, excepting this year. Between 2012-18, Brach owned a 3.05 ERA. The Mets are hoping he can recapture some of that magic down the stretch.
The Red Sox announced on Thursday that starter David Price has been placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to August 5) with a left wrist injury. An MRI revealed a TFCC (triangular fibrocartilage complex) cyst for which Price received a cortisone shot.
Pitcher Hector Velázquez has been recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Price’s spot on the active roster.
Price, 33, is in the midst of his worst season — in terms of ERA — since his rookie year in 2009. He’s carrying a 4.36 ERA with 126 strikeouts and 31 walks across 105 1/3 innings.
Velázquez, 30, owns a 5.67 ERA across 46 innings in the majors this year. He was demoted to the minors in mid-July.