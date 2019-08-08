David Price placed on injured list with wrist injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox announced on Thursday that starter David Price has been placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to August 5) with a left wrist injury. An MRI revealed a TFCC (triangular fibrocartilage complex) cyst for which Price received a cortisone shot.

Pitcher Hector Velázquez has been recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Price’s spot on the active roster.

Price, 33, is in the midst of his worst season — in terms of ERA — since his rookie year in 2009. He’s carrying a 4.36 ERA with 126 strikeouts and 31 walks across 105 1/3 innings.

Velázquez, 30, owns a 5.67 ERA across 46 innings in the majors this year. He was demoted to the minors in mid-July.

