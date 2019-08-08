Cardinals changing ‘STL’ logo a tiny bit

The St. Louis Cardinals are ever-so-slightly changing the interlocking “STL” logo they use on their caps. It’s officially a change for 2020, but they’ve soft-launched it on various graphics packages.
You can see all the differences over at Chris Creamer’s Sportslogos.net. They’re incredibly subtle changes. Some flaring and rounding about the edges of the letters, but that’s basically it. Unless someone pointed the change out to you, I doubt you’d even notice it, even if someone was wearing a 2020 cap sitting across the table from you.
All of which makes me wonder why in the heck they bothered. One the one hand, the changes are so subtle that most people won’t even notice the difference and, more importantly, aren’t likely to feel it necessary to go out and get the new merch. At the same time, however, there is always a segment of hardcore fans who don’t like to have things messed with for no good reason. They’ll notice and it’ll kinda piss them off.
We saw this most recently with the Tigers “D” logo changing on the caps. It was a relatively small change but big enough to annoy people. Who does that even serve? What is the point? I’m sure someone has some numbers or some polling data to back them up on all of this, but it seems rather pointless to me. The STL logo wasn’t broken, so why bother with the “fix?”
As we noted earlier, the Mets signed Joe Panik this afternoon. To make room for him they designated infielder Adeiny Hechavarría for assignment. Seems pretty straightforward and, as far as normal roster moves it is, but it probably feels a bit worse for Adeiny Hechavarría. Why?
Because as Mets writer Jacob Resnick points out, Hechavarría would’ve been owed a $1 million bonus if he had been on the roster tomorrow. He fell one day short of getting it. Resnick adds that Hechavarría gave the Mets advance permission to outright him, foreclosing his right to select free agency, so he can’t refuse a minor league assignment as a result of the move. He’s now guaranteed to be in the minors for the rest of the season because if he’s called up even one day, he gets that $1 million. If the Mets needed an infielder they’d be financially better off to simply sign Josh Harrison or some other free agent owed the prorated minimum.
While all of that stinks for the guy, it’s not fair to say that there was a baseball injustice here. Panik is an improvement over Hechavarría, who has a line of .204/.252/.359 in 60 games. The Mets improved themselves by snagging Panik. It’s hard to argue otherwise. And Hechavarría’s $1 million was not a vested right. He always had to play well enough to stay on the roster 100 days in order to get it. If he had been raking he’d probably still be there. And, it should be noted, he’s still owed the remainder of the $3 million he is guaranteed under the deal he signed with the Mets.
Still, he’s probably steamed as hell. I’d probably be too, even if I didn’t have a leg to stand on in service of the beef.