Bo Bichette accomplishes feat last done by Ted Williams in 1939

Blue Jays rookie shortstop Bo Bichette is having a pretty good start to his career. He debuted on July 29, registering at least one hit in each of his 11 games. Additionally, after homering in the fifth inning on Thursday night against the Yankees, Bichette has an extra-base hit in nine consecutive games. Per Sportsnet Stats, he is the first rookie since Ted Williams in 1939 to record an extra-base hit in nine straight games.
After the homer, Bichette is batting .404/.451/.830 with four dingers, six RBI, and seven runs scored in 51 plate appearances. Bichette last month declared himself ready for the majors. He has done nothing but prove himself correct about that ever since.
Update: Bichette doubled in his next at-bat, creating some more jaw-dropping trivia:
As we noted earlier, the Mets signed Joe Panik this afternoon. To make room for him they designated infielder Adeiny Hechavarría for assignment. Seems pretty straightforward and, as far as normal roster moves it is, but it probably feels a bit worse for Adeiny Hechavarría. Why?
Because as Mets writer Jacob Resnick points out, Hechavarría would’ve been owed a $1 million bonus if he had been on the roster tomorrow. He fell one day short of getting it. Resnick adds that Hechavarría gave the Mets advance permission to outright him, foreclosing his right to select free agency, so he can’t refuse a minor league assignment as a result of the move. He’s now guaranteed to be in the minors for the rest of the season because if he’s called up even one day, he gets that $1 million. If the Mets needed an infielder they’d be financially better off to simply sign Josh Harrison or some other free agent owed the prorated minimum.
While all of that stinks for the guy, it’s not fair to say that there was a baseball injustice here. Panik is an improvement over Hechavarría, who has a line of .204/.252/.359 in 60 games. The Mets improved themselves by snagging Panik. It’s hard to argue otherwise. And Hechavarría’s $1 million was not a vested right. He always had to play well enough to stay on the roster 100 days in order to get it. If he had been raking he’d probably still be there. And, it should be noted, he’s still owed the remainder of the $3 million he is guaranteed under the deal he signed with the Mets.
Still, he’s probably steamed as hell. I’d probably be too, even if I didn’t have a leg to stand on in service of the beef.