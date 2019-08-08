Bo Bichette accomplishes a feat last done by Ted Williams in 1939

Blue Jays rookie shortstop Bo Bichette is having a pretty good start to his career. He debuted on July 29, registering at least one hit in each of his 11 games. Additionally, after homering in the fifth inning on Thursday night against the Yankees, Bichette has an extra-base hit in nine consecutive games. Per Sportsnet Stats, he is the first rookie since Ted Williams in 1939 to record an extra-base hit in nine straight games.

After the homer, Bichette is batting .404/.451/.830 with four dingers, six RBI, and seven runs scored in 51 plate appearances. Bichette last month declared himself ready for the majors. He has done nothing but prove himself correct about that ever since.

Update: Bichette doubled in his next at-bat, creating some more jaw-dropping trivia:

PLAY BO BOMBA! @19boknows is the only player in the modern era with 12+ extra base through his first 11 career games! pic.twitter.com/AaRcxHbvUl — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 9, 2019

Bo Bichette is the first #MLB player in the history of anything to hit a double in each of nine straight games. Ever. #Bluejays — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness590) August 9, 2019

