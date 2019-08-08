Bo Bichette accomplishes a feat last done by Ted Williams in 1939

Blue Jays rookie shortstop Bo Bichette is having a pretty good start to his career. He debuted on July 29, registering at least one hit in each of his 11 games. Additionally, after homering in the fifth inning on Thursday night against the Yankees, Bichette has an extra-base hit in nine consecutive games. Per Sportsnet Stats, he is the first rookie since Ted Williams in 1939 to record an extra-base hit in nine straight games.
After the homer, Bichette is batting .404/.451/.830 with four dingers, six RBI, and seven runs scored in 51 plate appearances. Bichette last month declared himself ready for the majors. He has done nothing but prove himself correct about that ever since.
Update: Bichette doubled in his next at-bat, creating some more jaw-dropping trivia:
The Phillies announced on Thursday that outfielder Adam Haseley has been optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in order to make room for outfielder Jay Bruce, who was activated from the 10-day injured list.
Haseley, 23, held his own in his first taste of the majors, batting .274/.315/.452 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 89 plate appearances. The organization’s No. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Haseley was promoted to the majors more out of necessity than anything. Along with Bruce being injured, the club also lost Andrew McCutchen for the season to a torn ACL and outfielder Odúbel Herrera has been out since early May — and will continue to be out — due to a domestic violence incident.
Bruce, 32, suffered a strained right oblique in mid-July. The Phillies acquired him in early June from the Mariners and he provided some much-needed power in 33 games, batting .256/.273/.564 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI in 121 PA.