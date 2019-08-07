Twins turn their second triple play in two weeks

A couple of weeks ago the Minnesota Twins turned a triple play against the Yankees. A few minutes ago they turned one against the Braves.

They needed it badly, too. For the second straight game the Braves have jumped all over the Twins early, scoring three runs in the first inning of this afternoon’s contest and then adding three more in the second. It was 4-0 when Atlanta loaded the bases. They added a fifth run when Charlie Culberson hit an infield single and added a sixth when Johan Camargo drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Josh Donaldson, all with nobody out. Last night they took an 11-0 lead before the Twins scored. They seemed to be on the verge of doing it agin.

But nope: the next guy up was Tyler Flowers who hit the second pitch he saw hard to third base. Miguel Sanó fielded it, stepped on third, fired it down to Jonathan Schoop at second who fired it to C.J. Cron at first. 5-4-3, bang-bang-bang.

Watch: