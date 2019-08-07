Ryon Healy underwent hip surgery

Mariners corner infielder Ryon Healy underwent debridement surgery on his right hip on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports. Healy is expected to miss four to six months. That means, if everything goes well, he should be ready just in time for spring training.
Healy, 27, played in 47 games this season, batting .237/.289/.456 with seven home runs and 26 RBI across 187 plate appearances. The Mariners acquired him from the Athletics in November 2017 for Emilio Pagán and minor league infielder Alexander Campos.
Healy’s injury came around the same time Kyle Seager returned from the injured list so the Mariners haven’t been wanting at the hot corner. Healy will more realistically vie for a share of the starting job at first base next year.
Orioles first baseman Chris Davis had to be restrained from going after his manager, Brandon Hyde, during the fifth inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Yankees. The MASN broadcast showed hitting coach Don Long, infielder Jonathan Villar, and injured DH Mark Trumbo restraining an irate Davis in the dugout as Hyde retreated into the tunnel after apparently having said something to Davis.
It is unknown exactly why Davis was upset. This is speculation, but it may have been a perceived lack of effort attempting to pick a short-hopped throw to first base by Villar. The play allowed Aaron Judge to reach base safely leading off the top of the fifth inning.
After the incident, Davis was taken out of the game, pinch-hit for by Jace Peterson. Davis finished the night 0-for-1 with a strikeout.
Davis, 33, is mired in another terrible season. Entering tonight’s game, he was hitting .183/.270/.321 with nin ehome runs and 31 RBI in 278 plate appearances. His .591 OPS is good for an adjusted OPS (OPS+) of 57. An average OPS+ is set to 100. He finished at 49 last year.