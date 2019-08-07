Ryon Healy underwent hip surgery

Mariners corner infielder Ryon Healy underwent debridement surgery on his right hip on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports. Healy is expected to miss four to six months. That means, if everything goes well, he should be ready just in time for spring training.

Healy, 27, played in 47 games this season, batting .237/.289/.456 with seven home runs and 26 RBI across 187 plate appearances. The Mariners acquired him from the Athletics in November 2017 for Emilio Pagán and minor league infielder Alexander Campos.

Healy’s injury came around the same time Kyle Seager returned from the injured list so the Mariners haven’t been wanting at the hot corner. Healy will more realistically vie for a share of the starting job at first base next year.

