Chris Davis needed to be held back from going after manager Brandon Hyde

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis had to be restrained from going after his manager, Brandon Hyde, during the fifth inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Yankees. The MASN broadcast showed hitting coach Don Long, infielder Jonathan Villar, and injured DH Mark Trumbo restraining an irate Davis in the dugout as Hyde retreated into the tunnel after apparently having said something to Davis.

Here's what the MASN cameras caught of the Chris Davis-Brandon Hyde interaction: Appears Hyde said something Davis didn't appreciate, then Davis had to be held back by hitting coach Don Long and Mark Trumbo. pic.twitter.com/4GTaePor2Y — Zachary Silver (@zachsilver) August 8, 2019

It is unknown exactly why Davis was upset. This is speculation, but it may have been a perceived lack of effort attempting to pick a short-hopped throw to first base by Villar. The play allowed Aaron Judge to reach base safely leading off the top of the fifth inning.

After the incident, Davis was taken out of the game, pinch-hit for by Jace Peterson. Davis finished the night 0-for-1 with a strikeout.

Davis, 33, is mired in another terrible season. Entering tonight’s game, he was hitting .183/.270/.321 with nin ehome runs and 31 RBI in 278 plate appearances. His .591 OPS is good for an adjusted OPS (OPS+) of 57. An average OPS+ is set to 100. He finished at 49 last year.

