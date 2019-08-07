Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Chris Davis needed to be held back from going after manager Brandon Hyde

By Bill BaerAug 7, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT
4 Comments

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis had to be restrained from going after his manager, Brandon Hyde, during the fifth inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Yankees. The MASN broadcast showed hitting coach Don Long, infielder Jonathan Villar, and injured DH Mark Trumbo restraining an irate Davis in the dugout as Hyde retreated into the tunnel after apparently having said something to Davis.

It is unknown exactly why Davis was upset. This is speculation, but it may have been a perceived lack of effort attempting to pick a short-hopped throw to first base by Villar. The play allowed Aaron Judge to reach base safely leading off the top of the fifth inning.

After the incident, Davis was taken out of the game, pinch-hit for by Jace Peterson. Davis finished the night 0-for-1 with a strikeout.

Davis, 33, is mired in another terrible season. Entering tonight’s game, he was hitting .183/.270/.321 with nin ehome runs and 31 RBI in 278 plate appearances. His .591 OPS is good for an adjusted OPS (OPS+) of 57. An average OPS+ is set to 100. He finished at 49 last year.

Austin Riley headed to injured list with knee issue

Rich Schultz/Getty Images
By Bill BaerAug 7, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Braves outfielder Austin Riley will be placed on the 10-day injured list due to an injured knee ligament, The Athletic’s David O’Brien reports. Riley apparently suffered the injury warming up in the weight room before Tuesday’s game against the Twins.

Riley, 22, burst onto the scene, hitting seven home runs, knocking in 20 runs, and posting a 1.143 OPS in his first 15 games after debuting in May. He’s fallen back to earth since then, currently holding an overall batting line of .242/.294/.504 with 17 home runs and 45 RBI in 255 plate appearances.

The Braves had been using Adam Duvall in left field since he joined the club in late July from Triple-A Gwinnett. Duvall figures to become a fixture in left field for the foreseeable future.