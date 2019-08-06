They’re doing a third Players Weekend

For the third year running, there will be a “Players Weekend,” in which players are allowed to personalize the name on the back of their jerseys, wear colored spikes and gloves, add personalized patches on their uniform and stuff like that. Think of it as extra free time for kids near the end of the school year. Or a means of helping the players forget that they’ve bargained away substantial rights in the past few CBA negotiating sessions. Free agency was nice, but hey, colorful wristbands!

The biggest change this year: the jerseys are monochromatic:

MLB, MLBPA bringing back Players' Weekend for third iteration, set for Aug. 23-25. Again, player nicknames on jerseys and custom uniform accessories. But new monochromatic looks this year & relaxed rules re mobile device usage. https://t.co/NQCkFw2f59 pic.twitter.com/BG2espiJWM — Eric Fisher (@EricFisherSBG) August 6, 2019

Which seems a bit odd for a weekend in which the players are supposed to stand out. The stated rationale is so that the 15 pieces of flair (or whatever) the players will be wearing stand out. Not that you can really see the details on the customized cleats and wristbands and what have you, but I suppose it’s “Players Weekend” and not “Fan Weekend.”

As Fisher’s tweet above notes, this year there will also be more latitude given players to use mobile devices up until the national anthem, so figure there will be more social media stuff associated with it.

Players Weekend is scheduled for all games over the August 23-25 weekend.

