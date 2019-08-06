They’re doing a third Players Weekend

For the third year running, there will be a “Players Weekend,” in which players are allowed to personalize the name on the back of their jerseys, wear colored spikes and gloves, add personalized patches on their uniform and stuff like that. Think of it as extra free time for kids near the end of the school year. Or a means of helping the players forget that they’ve bargained away substantial rights in the past few CBA negotiating sessions. Free agency was nice, but hey, colorful wristbands!
The biggest change this year: the jerseys are monochromatic:
Which seems a bit odd for a weekend in which the players are supposed to stand out. The stated rationale is so that the 15 pieces of flair (or whatever) the players will be wearing stand out. Not that you can really see the details on the customized cleats and wristbands and what have you, but I suppose it’s “Players Weekend” and not “Fan Weekend.”
As Fisher’s tweet above notes, this year there will also be more latitude given players to use mobile devices up until the national anthem, so figure there will be more social media stuff associated with it.
Players Weekend is scheduled for all games over the August 23-25 weekend.
It’s full circle for the reliever known as “The Final Boss.” Seunghwan Oh has signed a one-year deal with the Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization. Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News Agency tweeted the report.
Oh pitched 21 ghastly games for the Rockies this year before undergoing season-ending surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. The Rockies were not all that interested in waiting for the 37-year-old reliever’s 2020 return and released him at the end of July. It’s likely the end of his U.S. big league career. If so, he finishes it with four seasons under his belt, having posted a 3.31 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 252/56 in 225.2 innings over 232 appearances for the Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rockies. He saved 42 games, all but three of which came for the Cardinals. In the two years prior to his jump to the big league he pitched for Hanshin in Japan.
Now he’s back in Korea where he starred for Samsung between 2005 and 2013, during which he saved a KBO-record 277 games. He’ll have to wait to pitch again in Korea, however, as he both has to recover from this injury and, um, serve a 72-game suspension for his involvement in a gambling scandal in which he was found to have gambled in a Macau casino, which violated KBO rules against overseas gambling.