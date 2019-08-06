Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove shows off his Infinity Gauntlet glove

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yesterday Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove showed off his new glove for Players’ Weekend. And while it was a big hit and made me laugh, in hindsight it seems, I dunno . . . inevitable that someone would go with this model.

Yes, it’s a glove made to look like the Infinity Gauntlet from the Avengers movie. Musgrove is not that big of a guy, so I’m skeptical that he forced the dwarves of Nidavellir to forge it under duress. Based on the swoosh it seems to have been made by Nike.

Take a gander at him showing it off before last night’s game:

Really nice of Thanos to let @Pirates Pitcher Joe Musgrove use his glove today. He is inevitable. pic.twitter.com/QYW0JEEUE6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 5, 2019

Here’s some exclusive footage of Musgrove using it:

And as we all know, Pirates pitchers are experts at going for the head.

