Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove shows off his Infinity Gauntlet glove

Yesterday Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove showed off his new glove for Players’ Weekend. And while it was a big hit and made me laugh, in hindsight it seems, I dunno . . . inevitable that someone would go with this model.
Yes, it’s a glove made to look like the Infinity Gauntlet from the Avengers movie. Musgrove is not that big of a guy, so I’m skeptical that he forced the dwarves of Nidavellir to forge it under duress. Based on the swoosh it seems to have been made by Nike.
Take a gander at him showing it off before last night’s game:
Here’s some exclusive footage of Musgrove using it:
And as we all know, Pirates pitchers are experts at going for the head.
Among several roster moves made on Tuesday, the Giants announced that second baseman Joe Panik has been designated for assignment. If he passes through waivers unclaimed, Panik can either accept an assignment to the minors or become a free agent.
Panik, 28, struggled to a .235/.310/.317 batting line this season with three home runs and 27 RBI in 388 plate appearances. He has a career .717 OPS which is close to the league average but he hasn’t been close to a league average hitter since 2017.
The Giants acquired Scooter Gennett from the Reds last week and seem content to see what he can offer in the final two months at second base. Gennett, like Panik, hasn’t done much at the plate this season.