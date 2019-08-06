Lorenzo Cain fouls ball off leg, exits game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain was forced to leave Tuesday night’s game against the Pirates after fouling a ball off of his left leg leading off the first inning. Cain was tended to by team trainers before hobbling off of the field.

Ben Gamel replaced Cain, lining out to finish the at-bat.

Cain, 33, has had a disappointing year, batting .251/.314/.365 with eight home runs, 37 RBI, 60 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 472 plate appearances.

The Brewers should have an update on Cain’s status later tonight, likely after the conclusion of their game against the Pirates.

