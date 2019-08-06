Giants designate Joe Panik for assignment

Among several roster moves made on Tuesday, the Giants announced that second baseman Joe Panik has been designated for assignment. If he passes through waivers unclaimed, Panik can either accept an assignment to the minors or become a free agent.

Panik, 28, struggled to a .235/.310/.317 batting line this season with three home runs and 27 RBI in 388 plate appearances. He has a career .717 OPS which is close to the league average but he hasn’t been close to a league average hitter since 2017.

The Giants acquired Scooter Gennett from the Reds last week and seem content to see what he can offer in the final two months at second base. Gennett, like Panik, hasn’t done much at the plate this season.

Follow @Baer_Bill