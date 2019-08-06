Giants designate Joe Panik for assignment

Among several roster moves made on Tuesday, the Giants announced that second baseman Joe Panik has been designated for assignment. If he passes through waivers unclaimed, Panik can either accept an assignment to the minors or become a free agent.
Panik, 28, struggled to a .235/.310/.317 batting line this season with three home runs and 27 RBI in 388 plate appearances. He has a career .717 OPS which is close to the league average but he hasn’t been close to a league average hitter since 2017.
The Giants acquired Scooter Gennett from the Reds last week and seem content to see what he can offer in the final two months at second base. Gennett, like Panik, hasn’t done much at the plate this season.
The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Seattle Mariners infielder Tim Beckham has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The 80-game suspension of Beckham is effective immediately.
Beckham, 29, the first overall pick in the 2008 draft, signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with Seattle last January. He was hitting .237/.293/.461 with 15 homers and 47 RBI on the season. He started the season in red-hot fashion, posting an .880 OPS in Mach and April but quickly tailed off before enjoying a strong July.
Now he’s out for August, September and — if he manages to sign on someplace this offseason — for the fist 30-some-odd games at the start of next season as well.