Cubs activate Pedro Strop, place Brandon Kintzler on IL

By Bill BaerAug 6, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT
Per Kelly Crull of NBC Sports Chicago, the Cubs have activated reliever Pedro Strop from the injured list and placed reliever Brandon Kintzler on the IL due to inflammation in his right pectoral muscle. Kintzler’s injury is considered mild. Manager Joe Maddon said, “To push it right now, didn’t think it was wise.”

Strop, 34, missed the minimum 10 days due to neck tightness. He returns with a 5.20 ERA and a 29/9 K/BB ratio in 27 2/3 innings this season.

Kintzler, who turned 35 years old last week, has posted a 2.33 ERA with 40 strikeouts and 10 walks in 46 1/3 innings of work. Kintzler joins fellow reliever Craig Kimbrel on the IL. Kimbrel is dealing with inflammation in his right knee but is expected to only miss 10 days.

Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove shows off his Infinity Gauntlet glove

By Craig CalcaterraAug 6, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT
Yesterday Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove showed off his new glove for Players’ Weekend. And while it was a big hit and made me laugh, in hindsight it seems, I dunno . . . inevitable that someone would go with this model.

Yes, it’s a glove made to look like the Infinity Gauntlet from the Avengers movie. Musgrove is not that big of a guy, so I’m skeptical that he forced the dwarves of Nidavellir to forge it under duress. Based on the swoosh it seems to have been made by Nike.

Take a gander at him showing it off before last night’s game:

Here’s some exclusive footage of Musgrove using it:

And as we all know, Pirates pitchers are experts at going for the head.