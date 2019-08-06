Cubs activate Pedro Strop, place Brandon Kintzler on IL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Per Kelly Crull of NBC Sports Chicago, the Cubs have activated reliever Pedro Strop from the injured list and placed reliever Brandon Kintzler on the IL due to inflammation in his right pectoral muscle. Kintzler’s injury is considered mild. Manager Joe Maddon said, “To push it right now, didn’t think it was wise.”

Strop, 34, missed the minimum 10 days due to neck tightness. He returns with a 5.20 ERA and a 29/9 K/BB ratio in 27 2/3 innings this season.

Kintzler, who turned 35 years old last week, has posted a 2.33 ERA with 40 strikeouts and 10 walks in 46 1/3 innings of work. Kintzler joins fellow reliever Craig Kimbrel on the IL. Kimbrel is dealing with inflammation in his right knee but is expected to only miss 10 days.

